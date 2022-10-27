‘Rap Radar’ Exclusive: Rich Paul Recalls Trying To Buy HOV’s Audemars Piguet Off His Wrist

One of the most powerful Black men in sports, Rich Paul, is the guest of honor on “Rap Radar” this week and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

When it comes to sports agents, Rich Paul is the MVP. This year, the Cleveland native celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his KLUTCH Sports Group. With clients like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the agency has negotiated over a $1 billion in contracts. Off the court, Rich is a hip-hop head that’s been named check by J.Cole, Brent Faiyaz and Lil Baby. Here, Rich speaks on his decade of dominance, business, music, and legacy.

In the clip below, Rich takes a stroll down memory lane with the hosts of “Rap Radar,” famed journalists Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller. Paul recalls spending time with Jay-Z and his expensive sh*t — specifically Rembrandts on the wall and an Audemars Piguet with a leather strap that caught his attention. His memory of Hov’s reaction to his offer to buy it is HILARIOUS.

Check out the clip below:

Rap Radar is podcast from Warner Music Group’s new in-house podcast network, Interval Presents. Interval Presents taps into Warner Music Group’s expansive music catalog and talent roster to produce multi-format, culture-driven audio content at the intersection of music, pop culture, and social impact. By harnessing the power of a major music company, Interval Presents is creating a platform for top artists and cultural movers to dive into trending conversations, amplify underrepresented voices, and explore the impact of music artistry from diverse perspectives.

Listen to new episodes of “Rap Radar,” from Interval Presents, every Thursday.