The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.

3 DAYS AGO