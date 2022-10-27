Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG to Introduce New Kinds of Rare Cards
The Pokemon Trading Card Game will introduce two new kinds of rare cards in its final Sword & Shield set. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced VSTAR Universe, the final Japanese set of the current Sword & Shield series of cards. The new set won't contain any new cards in the technical sense – all the cards will be reprints of cards published in past Sword & Shield sets. However, all of the cards will use new artwork. Additionally, the set will also introduce two new kinds of rare cards – "Art Rare" cards and "Special Art Rare" cards. Both types of cards use full artwork, with the Art Rare featuring full art versions of standard Pokemon cards and Special Art Rare cards featuring full art versions of VMAX and VSTAR cards.
Blizzard pulls disturbing Overwatch 2 custom game mode
Content warning: this story contains discussions of sexual violence
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon and Differences
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch next month, kicking off a brand-new generation for the beloved monster-catching series. While the core adventure is the same across both games, each version features a few distinct elements that make the experience different, including a handful of exclusive Pokemon and even some unique characters.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Odin & Freya
The tale of Odin and Freya, both in legend and the game, is a fraught one, and will lie at the center of God of War Ragnarok. So let’s look at the history of Odin and Freya in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to their God of War counterparts, and what that might mean for God of War Ragnarok.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan, Here's Why | GameSpot News
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating there, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom
Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem: Engage Brings Back The Iconic Weapon Triangle
Fire Emblem: Engage will bring back the franchise's signature weapon triangle, only this time the mechanic will include an additional twist. Nintendo confirmed as much in a tweet, breaking down how the gameplay mechanic that has long been a staple of the turn-based strategy series will work in Fire Emblem: Engage. As is usually the case, characters using a sword will have an advantage over an axe user, axe users will beat lance users, and lances will perform better against sword users. In addition, arts (which look to be skills of some form) will have an advantage over ranged units that use bows, tomes, and knives.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Says Activision Blizzard Deal Is About Mobile, Not Making Call Of Duty Exclusive
In a new statement, Xbox head Phil Spencer reiterated that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more about the mobile aspects, but noted that it plans to treat Call of Duty more like Minecraft. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Spencer expanded upon the future of Call...
Gamespot
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: All Locations And Unlock Codes
Code: 02-02-19 The first safe you'll have the opportunity to unlock is during mission #11: El Sin Nombre. In this mission you're sent to a mansion and will eventually be tasked with getting a keycard from Diego. You're allowed to roam around the building, so you'll want to grab glass bottles to distract the guards blocking the restricted area you need to access. These are found on tables and other locations all over the area.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Story Trailer
Besieged from all sides, you’re tasked with taking on the Galgastani and the oppressive Bakram-Valerian rulers in order to bring peace to the long persecuted Walister people. Build your party from loyal allies and hired units and lead them to victory, for the peace your countrymen have sought for so long.
Gamespot
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
