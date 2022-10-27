ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

KSBW.com

Reopening of the San Lorenzo park RV campground

KING CITY, Calif. — The San Lorenzo park RV campground in King City will now reopen to the public on Nov.1. according to Monterey County. The Park served as an alternative housing site for COVID-19 recovery in Monterey County for more than two years. San Lorenzo park helped the...
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

County officials launch hotline for noise complaints

MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — Monterey County has launched a hotline for noise complaints from residents in unincorporated areas. Residents can reach a staff member at (831) 755-5177 on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 10 p.m. If no one is available or the resident calls when the hotline is not active, they will be […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County now has a dedicated noise complaint hotline

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in unincorporated areas of Monterey County will now have a dedicated noise complaint hotline. According to the County of Monterey Housing and Community Development Department, the hotline service could slowly be increased over time to be county-wide. The HCDD says weekend hours...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Measure O deserves a no; the rest is magical thinking and pixie dust

The opposition to the proposed new downtown Santa Cruz library began with parking — specifically people opposed to ever adding any parking downtown. Over time, Mike Rotkin writes, others found reasons to oppose the project and joined the effort in support of Measure O. But nothing changes the fact that the proposed library will be bigger and better for less cost than rebuilding a library on its current site.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend in-person voting now available in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three additional vote centers opened Saturday in Santa Cruz County. It was the first time in-person voting was available on a weekend during this election cycle. The county currently has five vote centers available but come Nov. 5, an additional 13 will open offering voters...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
sanbenito.com

Money pours in for, against Measure Q

Organized efforts on both the supporting and opposing sides of Measure Q are funded in large part by organizations, companies and people who are based outside San Benito County, according to state-mandated campaign disclosure forms. Representatives of both the “Yes on Q” and “No on Q” committees say the contributions...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3.0 earthquake hits near Hollister Friday morning

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An earthquake struck near Hollister and Gilroy, early Friday morning. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 7 miles north-northeast of Hollister, and east of Gilroy. The quake...
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

At Borchard Farms, growing pumpkins is a long-running passion project.

Sara Rubin here, getting hyped for Halloween. It’s one of my favorite holidays—candy, costumes, spooky stories, decorations and all-ages fun are just a solid combination. There are cute trick-or-treating events for kids, there are (arguably legitimately haunted) haunted houses for adults and my neighbor has an epic LED-illuminated ghost in his front yard that scares me every time I walk by at night. It’s a secular holiday that coincides with spiritual traditions that understand this time as one that brings the living closer to the dead, which adds to the aura.

