Falls Church, VA

One dead after crash in Falls Church

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Falls Church on Wednesday evening.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The car that hit the pedestrian left the scene.

The investigation was still ongoing in the early hours of Thursday.

