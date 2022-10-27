One dead after crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Falls Church on Wednesday evening.
Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The car that hit the pedestrian left the scene.
The investigation was still ongoing in the early hours of Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0