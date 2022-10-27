Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 41, Syracuse 24
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday for a variety of reasons, but there was only one reason that mattered — a win. Notre Dame had a certain amount of expectations heaped upon it over the past two games as big favorites over Stanford and UNLV, and they failed miserably against Stanford and — in some ways — they failed against the Rebels as well.
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame blows up the dome from the ground and beats Syracuse 41-24
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win on the road against the Syracuse Orange, and they won 41-24 because the Irish were bigger and stronger in the trenches. The Irish got out of the gates with absolute quickness as Brandon Joseph picked off Garrett Shrader and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown to put the Irish up 7-0 seven seconds into the game.
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse: Game Time, Preview, Odds, How to Watch
The Fighting Irish look for their second win over a ranked opponent this season when they visit No. 16 Syracuse.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The Orangemen’s Curse
In 2004, Nike, in a rebranding effort had the University of Syracuse change their team’s name from the Orangemen to the Orange. Prior to that change, Syracuse was a proud football school, with a national title, a Heisman winner, and a 649-420-49(.607 winning percentage) record. Since then, they have posted a miserable 78-128(.379 winning percentage) in completed seasons, asking this intrepid author, did Nike’s forced name change curse this program? The longest-tenured coach during the era of the Orangemen’s curse is current head coach Dino Babers, now in his seventh season. Since his banner season of 10-3, a loss for each cowardly point he was awarded for kicking a field goal down 36-0 to Notre Dame, he’s posted seasons of 5-7, 1-10, and 5-7. This season he’s 6-1, in year eight, has he finally righted the ship?
Dino Babers Addresses Injuries to Garrett Shrader and Garrett Williams
Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader did not play the second half of the Orange's loss to Notre Dame on Saturday while starting cornerback Garrett Williams missed a majority of the game due to injury as well. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed both situations in his postgame press ...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Syracuse Orange: Staff Picks
Notre Dame will take its 4-3 record and the hope for a respectable season to the JMA Dome for some humid action against a good Syracuse Orange football team on Saturday. There was a certain type of desperation from the Irish when they travelled to Chapel Hill to play North Carolina, and they will need that same type of mentality in Syracuse to get a ranked win this week.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Tie 1-1 with Michigan State Spartans in OT
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in South Bend. This followed Notre Dame’s 5-0 win against the Spartans Friday. While the Irish took control during the first at the start of the series, this time around, it was the Spartans who set the tone in the first twenty minutes.
localsyr.com
“We thought we had a chance to win. The game went the way I thought the game would go:” Dino Babers addresses media following loss to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season. Garrett Shrader finished the day 5-14 for 35 yards and just one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker...
Syracuse Basketball: Pair of Tigers may be biggest threat for 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Mike Williams from Maryland, who recently visited the Hill on an official visit, is set to announce his college choice in the near future. In all fairness, you never entirely know how these decisions will shake out until a high-school player actually makes his...
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Syracuse Orange will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at noon ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. 'Cuse was hampered by 88 penalty yards against the Clemson Tigers last week. 'Cuse was within striking...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Michigan State Series Preview
For the third consecutive series, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team will play a series against a team from Michigan. This time around it is also the opening of Big Ten conference play as the ranked Notre Dame welcomes the Michigan State Spartans to South Bend for two games.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Father Nate’s legend continues to grow
For a number of years you have noticed a certain man of faith roaming the sidelines, and leading the team in prayer — and out onto the field of battle. His name is Father Nate Wills, and he is a Catholic priest within the Congregation of Holy Cross — he’s also Notre Dame Football’s team chaplain, and a current resident of Keough Hall.
C-NS football rolls in playoff opener; Liverpool falls to Proctor in OT
CENTRAL NEW YORK – A fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship for the Cicero-North Syracuse football team will require it to defeat the Baldwinsville side it topped one year ago to make it four in a row. These two sides battle this weekend at Bragman Stadium having already...
Class C football playoff roundup: Holland Patent edges Bishop Ludden, 18-14
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan Koenig sparked Holland Patent on a rally from a halftime deficit to claim an 18-14 win over host Bishop-Ludden in a Section III Class C quarterfinal game on Friday. No. 5 Holland Patent (7-2) advances to meet top-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal contest Saturday at Cicero-North...
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Sectional Quarterfinals
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s the first week of high school football sectionals, so from this point on a loss means the end of the season for all the teams included in the brackets. Every class got started on Friday night under the lights with first round games, looking to see who is going to make it one step close to The Dome in two weeks.
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
localsyr.com
Shania Twain’s tour makes a stop in Syracuse in July 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Country music icon Shania Twain will be making her way East in July of 2023. Country music history’s best-selling female artist, announced her “Queen of Me” tour that will be kicking off in 2023. This will be her first performance in twenty five years.
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Comments / 0