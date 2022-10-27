In 2004, Nike, in a rebranding effort had the University of Syracuse change their team’s name from the Orangemen to the Orange. Prior to that change, Syracuse was a proud football school, with a national title, a Heisman winner, and a 649-420-49(.607 winning percentage) record. Since then, they have posted a miserable 78-128(.379 winning percentage) in completed seasons, asking this intrepid author, did Nike’s forced name change curse this program? The longest-tenured coach during the era of the Orangemen’s curse is current head coach Dino Babers, now in his seventh season. Since his banner season of 10-3, a loss for each cowardly point he was awarded for kicking a field goal down 36-0 to Notre Dame, he’s posted seasons of 5-7, 1-10, and 5-7. This season he’s 6-1, in year eight, has he finally righted the ship?

