KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
KSBW.com
Reopening of the San Lorenzo park RV campground
KING CITY, Calif. — The San Lorenzo park RV campground in King City will now reopen to the public on Nov.1. according to Monterey County. The Park served as an alternative housing site for COVID-19 recovery in Monterey County for more than two years. San Lorenzo park helped the...
KSBW.com
Monterey County now has a dedicated noise complaint hotline
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in unincorporated areas of Monterey County will now have a dedicated noise complaint hotline. According to the County of Monterey Housing and Community Development Department, the hotline service could slowly be increased over time to be county-wide. The HCDD says weekend hours...
My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High amid reports of an active shooter; the wait was terrifying
Thursday's event turned out to be a hoax, but it reminded us how close we live to tragedy. How quickly the images of Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown and Columbine reappear in our minds. Community Voices Editor Jody K. Biehl recounts the short hours and long anxiety of Thursday's false active shooter report at Santa Cruz High.
KSBW.com
Monterey County sheriffs searching for missing Carmel man
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has put out a report of a missing Carmel man who went swimming late Friday night off of Carmel beach. According to the sheriff's office the man has been identified as Nate Ramirez, as of now friends of Ramirez say he went into the water wearing a wetsuit but never came out.
KSBW.com
Prescription Drug Take Back Day events planned across the Central Coast on Saturday
SALINAS, Calif. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday, with drop-off locations scheduled around the Central Coast. The event is part of a national effort to reduce drug overdoses and deaths. During the event, anyone can dispose of any type of prescription drug. Law enforcement has...
KSBW.com
Construction continues on new agriculture research technology center in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture continued construction on a new agriculture research technology center in east Salinas. The center will research the sustainable production of crops. It will be run by the Agricultural Research Service. The ARS is the USDA's research agency. The ARS estimated that...
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
montereycountyweekly.com
At Borchard Farms, growing pumpkins is a long-running passion project.
Sara Rubin here, getting hyped for Halloween. It’s one of my favorite holidays—candy, costumes, spooky stories, decorations and all-ages fun are just a solid combination. There are cute trick-or-treating events for kids, there are (arguably legitimately haunted) haunted houses for adults and my neighbor has an epic LED-illuminated ghost in his front yard that scares me every time I walk by at night. It’s a secular holiday that coincides with spiritual traditions that understand this time as one that brings the living closer to the dead, which adds to the aura.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School to host parent webinar Thursday night following shooting hoax
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz High School will host a parent webinar Thursday night following a school shooting hoax at the school.Details at bottom of the page. Video Player: Press conference on school shooting hoax in Santa Cruz. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to...
kazu.org
30 Year Monterey County Sheriff’s Department Veteran Runs For Top Job
Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to run for re-election, opening the door for two candidates with different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses, a captain in the Monterey County Sheriff Department assigned to the jail. He has worked for the department for almost three decades.
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales Spartan Class of 1992 reunites
GONZALES — Gonzales High School Class of 1992 recently had a reunion that began with a gathering at the Spartan football game against San Lorenzo Valley on Oct. 14 and concluded with fun at the Fourth Street Tap House. Alumni attending the 30-year class reunion included: Avery Calabro, Shane...
KSBW.com
Law enforcement holds a press conference after a shooting hoax was reported in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, according to the school online. Video: Live press conference. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school.
Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District
“This is worrying me a lot, you know,” parent Maria Anya said. “I have my daughter. She's at La Paz too, and I have my son here.” Anya is one of many parents concerned about their kid’s safety after learning of Julio Cesar Gonzalez Garcia’s arrest. READ MORE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer The post Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District appeared first on KION546.
'Clean weed' creating organic buzz among cannabis users, growers
SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...
12 stories? Keeley's new plan would flip script on controversial Warriors-area downtown expansion vision
Advanced by the Santa Cruz City Council in June, the downtown expansion plan's proposal for 15- and 17-story towers has found few supporters in the city. Mayoral candidate Fred Keeley has unveiled a new proposal that he vows, if elected, to put on the city council agenda in January. The focus? Lower height, more affordability.
Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.
