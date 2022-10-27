SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO