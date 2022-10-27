ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Reopening of the San Lorenzo park RV campground

KING CITY, Calif. — The San Lorenzo park RV campground in King City will now reopen to the public on Nov.1. according to Monterey County. The Park served as an alternative housing site for COVID-19 recovery in Monterey County for more than two years. San Lorenzo park helped the...
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County now has a dedicated noise complaint hotline

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in unincorporated areas of Monterey County will now have a dedicated noise complaint hotline. According to the County of Monterey Housing and Community Development Department, the hotline service could slowly be increased over time to be county-wide. The HCDD says weekend hours...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

montereycountyweekly.com

At Borchard Farms, growing pumpkins is a long-running passion project.

Sara Rubin here, getting hyped for Halloween. It’s one of my favorite holidays—candy, costumes, spooky stories, decorations and all-ages fun are just a solid combination. There are cute trick-or-treating events for kids, there are (arguably legitimately haunted) haunted houses for adults and my neighbor has an epic LED-illuminated ghost in his front yard that scares me every time I walk by at night. It’s a secular holiday that coincides with spiritual traditions that understand this time as one that brings the living closer to the dead, which adds to the aura.
KION News Channel 5/46

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kazu.org

30 Year Monterey County Sheriff’s Department Veteran Runs For Top Job

Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to run for re-election, opening the door for two candidates with different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses, a captain in the Monterey County Sheriff Department assigned to the jail. He has worked for the department for almost three decades.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Gonzales Spartan Class of 1992 reunites

GONZALES — Gonzales High School Class of 1992 recently had a reunion that began with a gathering at the Spartan football game against San Lorenzo Valley on Oct. 14 and concluded with fun at the Fourth Street Tap House. Alumni attending the 30-year class reunion included: Avery Calabro, Shane...
GONZALES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District

“This is worrying me a lot, you know,” parent Maria Anya said. “I have my daughter. She's at La Paz too, and I have my son here.” Anya is one of many parents concerned about their kid’s safety after learning of Julio Cesar Gonzalez Garcia’s arrest. READ MORE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer The post Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Clean weed' creating organic buzz among cannabis users, growers

SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

