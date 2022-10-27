Read full article on original website
Related
Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash
One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Animal Shelter: Free Deer Processing
Clinton Animal Rescue Endeavor (Clinton Animal Shelter) is holding a drawing for a gift certificate good for one free deer processing* at Powell Meat Company in Clinton, MO. All proceeds will be used to provide heartworm treatment for Chavelle and Toby (two dogs at the animal shelter). $5 per ticket...
See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
How Many Chicken Places Could Sedalia Handle? I Want Raising Cane’s!
In Sedalia, if you want fast food fried chicken, you have the KFC on Limit Ave as well as the Champs Chicken. You can get chicken strips from Sonic and Dairy Queen, and a Slim Chickens will be opening on Broadway soon. Warrensburg has a Zaxby's, a Chick-fil-A, and a few Champs. Well, I want to tell you...we need a Raising Cane's!
Vincent’s Footwear and Apparel In Sedalia Is Closing For Good This Fall
If you haven't gone by the store in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center or followed their page on Facebook you might not know this, but Vincent's Footwear and Apparel is closing for good this fall when they run out of stock or their lease ends. This is according to a post on their Facebook page.
Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA
Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
California, MO Man Victim in KC-Area Bridge Collapse
(MISSOURINET) – A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. Sarah Boyd, a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, says the bridge was under construction and workers were pouring concrete at the time of the collapse.
kmmo.com
STATE FAIR BOULEVARD RESURFACING PROJECT UPDATE
Beginning on Wednesday, November 2, and continuing through Friday, November 4, the City of Sedalia’s Public Works will be paving North State Fair Boulevard from West Main Street to Pro-Energy Drive. During this period, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane of traffic with flaggers present. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible during this period due to delays.
Two dead after crash in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
Amazon reportedly makes changes after driver’s death in Missouri
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Amazon is reportedly making changes in the wake of a driver’s death this week in Ray County, Missouri. A dispatcher working with the company tells FOX4 drivers now have the ability to put warnings about dogs during deliveries in the system alerting other drivers to potential dangers.
abc17news.com
Three children, one woman hurt in Pettis County wreck
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three children younger than 10 years old and one woman were hurt in a one-vehicle wreck on Highway TT near Lamm Ford Road on Friday. Jennifer Jones, 39, lost control of the vehicle while it was going fast.. The Dodge traveled off the roadway, and then went airborne when it went over and off Lamms Road before stopping.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Ozark Mountain Daredevils ask you to help them break a Guinness World Record this weekend
If you’ve ever had an affinity for the harmonica and wondered what it would be like to set a World Record, you’ll have a chance to possibly do both this weekend in Sedalia. As part of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils 50th Anniversary year, they’ll be performing Saturday, October...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
lakeexpo.com
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
KOMU
The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter
COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1