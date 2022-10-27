ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for DWI by Drugs After Airborne Crash

One woman and three juveniles, all from Sedalia, were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Dodge, driven by 39-year-old Jennifer L. Jones of Sedalia, was on Route TT at Lamm's Ford Road (southeast of Sedalia) around 11:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the Dodge at a high rate of speed, traveled off the roadway, traveled over and off Lamm's Road, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Animal Shelter: Free Deer Processing

Clinton Animal Rescue Endeavor (Clinton Animal Shelter) is holding a drawing for a gift certificate good for one free deer processing* at Powell Meat Company in Clinton, MO. All proceeds will be used to provide heartworm treatment for Chavelle and Toby (two dogs at the animal shelter). $5 per ticket...
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway. Firefighters told The post Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA

Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

California, MO Man Victim in KC-Area Bridge Collapse

(MISSOURINET) – A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. Sarah Boyd, a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, says the bridge was under construction and workers were pouring concrete at the time of the collapse.
CALIFORNIA, MO
kmmo.com

STATE FAIR BOULEVARD RESURFACING PROJECT UPDATE

Beginning on Wednesday, November 2, and continuing through Friday, November 4, the City of Sedalia’s Public Works will be paving North State Fair Boulevard from West Main Street to Pro-Energy Drive. During this period, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane of traffic with flaggers present. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible during this period due to delays.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead after crash in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed in a crash in Moniteau County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. Troopers said a grain truck was making a left turn onto Cross Lane Road from Route 50 when it was hit from behind by a minivan The post Two dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Three children, one woman hurt in Pettis County wreck

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three children younger than 10 years old and one woman were hurt in a one-vehicle wreck on Highway TT near Lamm Ford Road on Friday. Jennifer Jones, 39, lost control of the vehicle while it was going fast.. The Dodge traveled off the roadway, and then went airborne when it went over and off Lamms Road before stopping.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter

COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

