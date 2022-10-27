Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Milwaukee Bucks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks were up against a competitive slate of sporting events on Saturday night. However, fans that stuck with hoops over the World Series and college football were treated to an exciting regular season game. Trae Young scored...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid Challenges Teams to ‘Hack-a-Joel’ After Win vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid has spent years working hard on his shot. Despite being a big man who can dominate down low on the offensive end, Embiid has shown throughout the years that he’s a three-level scorer, as his shot has improved greatly. And as Embiid is a frequent visitor to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
BALTIMORE — It’s possible Jalen Smith’s first sigh of relief since he was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA draft occurred two years later, in a different city, playing for a different franchise. In his first 26 seconds on the court with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Sixers Have Issues. They Involve Joel Embiid.
Early in the NBA season it’s always difficult to separate reality from noise. Small sample sizes throw everything out of whack. (Like the Grizzlies being 4–1 with a minus-1.7 net rating.) And teams can’t hide from garish records. A 1–4 stretch in February is a lot different than having a “1” in the win column five games into the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Raptors: Pascal Siakam’s Reaction to Tyrese Maxey
Doc Rivers felt his team lacked energy against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Mix that in with the idea that the Raptors were out for revenge after last year’s playoffs and the Philadelphia 76ers head coach believed his team completely failed to match the opponent’s energy earlier this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday
Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
