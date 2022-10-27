ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Israel's Haredi voters drift hard right in leadership vacuum

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel's most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic — young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's population. Itamar Ben-Gvir's sharp rise in popularity in the last...
German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display

BERLIN — (AP) — Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum on Sunday to protest what they said was the German government's failure to properly address the threat of climate change. The women used superglue to attach themselves to poles holding...
Police: Men attack pro-democracy vigil near Iranian embassy

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured early Sunday morning. Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear down banners and flags from a recreational...
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim

LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running...

