Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe dazzles in 1st NBA start: ‘He’s just must-see TV’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe noticed the group of about 10 reporters waiting by his locker at the Moda Center following his starting debut against Houston. Sharpe showered, returned and saw that they were still there. Waiting patiently. Early in his NBA career, Sharpe hasn’t cared much for interviews....
Portland Trail Blazers top Houston Rockets 125-111
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...
Can Portland Sustain Success Without Damian Lillard?
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard is set to miss some time due to a calf strain, leaving the team with question marks early on in the season.
Devin Vassell (knee) out again Friday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Vassell continues to deal with left knee soreness. As a result, he will miss Friday's game after missing Wednesday's affair. Josh Richardson will likely remain in the starting five on the wing.
Magic Use Stifling Defensive Effort to Collect First Win of Season
Paolo Banchero filled up the box score with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Mo Bamba scored a season-best 19 points, as the Orlando Magic notched their first victory of the season with Friday’s 113-93 triumph over the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. Interesting Fact. With now...
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)
The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
Damian Lillard out 1-2 weeks with Grade 1 right calf strain
I hear the Oregon Coast is a great place to do physical rehab…. Damian Lillard left the Trail Blazers loss in the third quarter Thursday with a sore right calf and did not return to the game. Thursday he underwent an MRI and it confirmed a right calf strain, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Key Points: Banchero Has Big Night, Leads Magic to First Win Past Hornets
The Orlando Magic faced the Charlotte Hornets at the Amway Center. The Magic were able to earn their first win of the season with a 113-93 win over the Hornets. The Magic showed a strong defensive effort against Charlotte. The Magic held the Hornets to 37.9 percent shooting and 28.9 shooting from the three-point line. The Magic as a team also dished out a season-high 29 assists and scored 56 points in the paint.
