Cruz Foam Secures $18M in Series A Funding

Cruz Foam, a Santa Cruz CA-based supplier of bio-based, regenerative replacements for the packaging business, raised $18M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Helena, with participation from One Small Planet, Regeneration.VC, At One Ventures, and SoundWaves. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

