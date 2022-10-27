ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard

Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
LUMBERTON, TX
kjas.com

Jasper defeats Hardin-Jefferson 28 to 8 in the rain

In conditions better suited for fish than high school football the Jasper Bulldogs traveled to Sour Lake to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in a game where it rained more than just about anything else on the field Jasper remained undefeated in district play winning 28 to 8. It was one of the few games in the area as many of the other schools had opted to play the night before on Thursday due to the weather situation that was forecast for Friday night.
JASPER, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston

HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Small Fire In West Orange

The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
VIDOR, TX

