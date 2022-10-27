Read full article on original website
H.S. Football - District 21-6A- Week 10: West Brook 20 United 7 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The West Brook Bruins keep Beaumont City bragging rights with first win of the year over United. West Brook Head Coach Chuck Langston talked with KFDM Sports about the Bruins first win of the year.
Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard
Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
Jasper defeats Hardin-Jefferson 28 to 8 in the rain
In conditions better suited for fish than high school football the Jasper Bulldogs traveled to Sour Lake to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in a game where it rained more than just about anything else on the field Jasper remained undefeated in district play winning 28 to 8. It was one of the few games in the area as many of the other schools had opted to play the night before on Thursday due to the weather situation that was forecast for Friday night.
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler makes the week 10 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Orangefield High School's Cameron Dischler. The week ten game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz...
Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston
HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
Port Neches-Groves, Nederland drum lines face off for Mid-County Madness battle
The bands met in the PN-G auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. This is all in anticipation of the big game between the schools on Friday.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Allie Smith leaves engineering firm, finds calling at Nederland High
NEDERLAND — Not long ago, Allie Smith’s class was “dead silent.”. The engineering and robotics instructor’s students at Nederland High School were working on one of their biggest assignments of the year. The silence was broken when a child said, “Ms. Smith, you make me better...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Spooky home in Nederland offers fun frights for Southeast Texans ahead of Halloween
The home of Stacy Ward is located at 424 North 11th Street in Nederland. If you're looking for a good scare, this is the place to be!
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Beaumont middle school student went missing from school and later found
BEAUMONT — A mother is looking to Beaumont ISD for answers after her 12-year-old daughter left campus and went missing Wednesday afternoon. A teacher didn't know she was gone until two hours later. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the mother's concerns and the district's response.
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary Club preps dictionaries for local students in Port Arthur
The Rotary Club of Port Arthur prepared hundreds of dictionaries this week that will be given to every third grade student in Port Arthur. The annual project is powered by Motiva Enterprises, and this year was also sponsored by the Port of Port Arthur.
The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
