In conditions better suited for fish than high school football the Jasper Bulldogs traveled to Sour Lake to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in a game where it rained more than just about anything else on the field Jasper remained undefeated in district play winning 28 to 8. It was one of the few games in the area as many of the other schools had opted to play the night before on Thursday due to the weather situation that was forecast for Friday night.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO