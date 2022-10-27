Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Suffers Fourth-Straight Loss, Falling To ECU
PROVO, Utah – The woes continue for the Cougars as BYU suffers their fourth-straight loss against ECU, 27-24. BYU battled the Pirates all game, but the failures on 4th and short left the Cougars empty handed at home on Friday Night. The Cougars took the early lead when Jake...
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to the East Carolina Pirates on the final play of the game, falling 27-24. Let’s answer some burning questions from the Cougars’ fourth straight loss of the 2022 season. Who was the most valuable...
kslsports.com
Jake Oldroyd Makes First Kick As BYU Starting Kicker Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team got on the board first against East Carolina thanks to a 36-yard field goal from Jake Oldroyd. Oldroyd lost the field goal-kicking job earlier in the season, but struggles from Justen Smith opened the door for Oldroyd to earn the job back.
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua Scores First BYU Passing Touchdown Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team scored their second touchdown of the game thanks to a 30-yard pitch and catch from Jaren Hall to Puka Nacua. Jaren Hall converted two third and long plays on the drive to help the Cougars move the ball 79 yards for the score.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. ECU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – BYU/ECU gets the Friday Night Lights treatment. It’s only the third time that the two programs have ever met on the gridiron. The last meeting was disastrous for BYU, a 2017 loss to the Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina. Reeling BYU will look to avoid...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech’s Defense Holds On Final Play To Win Shootout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers won their second football game of the season after holding off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the final play of a shootout. The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Utah Tech...
kslsports.com
ECU Trolls BYU After Second Win Over Future Big 12 Team
PROVO, Utah – The ECU Pirates can now claim a pair of consecutive victories over future Big 12 teams. Let’s say they are enjoying the moment. BYU, who will join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, lost to East Carolina on Friday, 27-24. As time expired, ECU kicker Andrew Conrad hit a 33-yard field goal to give the Pirates the victory.
kslsports.com
Unrivaled: BYU Football Faces Reality Check Heading Into The Big 12
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team is going through a rough patch this year. The Cougars are on a three-game losing streak, players are banged up, and the defense is not in a good place. The defense gave up 31.6 points per game which is currently 108th in...
kslsports.com
Super Bowl Winning Coach Andy Reid Attends BYU-ECU Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU had some special guests in town for a Friday night clash, including a Super Bowl winning head coach. Andy Reid, current Kansas City Chiefs head coach, attended BYU’s game against ECU. Andy Reid Attends BYU vs ECU. Coach Andy Reid, who spend time at...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall Won’t Make Excuses For The BYU Cougars
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is in a tough spot. They are riding a three-game losing streak and sit 4-4 on the year. BYU takes on East Carolina this Friday night and the goal is to rebound and end its losing streak in order to get one step closer to becoming bowl eligible.
Well, that’s embarrassing: Big 12-bound BYU’s 12 worst losses in 12 seasons as a college football independent
BYU football: Did Liberty make the list? What about East Carolina? Ranking the Cougars’ 12 worst losses in their 12 seasons as a college football independent.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: Bryson Barnes Came Into A Very Tough Situation
PULLMAN, Washington – No. 14 Utah made it out of Pullman alive, 21-17, but they limped their way through the game. Everyone was pretty sure ahead of time that running back Tavion Thomas would not be playing, but there was an absence on the field that was pretty jarring. Quarterback Cam Rising may have been dressed for the game and going through warmups, but his backup Bryson Barnes got the nod. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained the situation in his post-game press conference, noting Barnes came into a very tough situation and did well.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Taking Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe With Them To Pullman
PULLMAN- Utah football used their 2022 hand painted helmets to honor fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe against USC two weeks ago, the team announced Wednesday they will wear those same helmets on their trip to Pullman to take on Washington State. A Uniform Move With Meaning. Just like...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From No. 14 Utah’s 21-17 Win In Pullman
PULLMAN- Like the great Diana Ross once sang, “upside down, boy you turn me, inside out, and round, and round,” No.14 Utah’s game against Washington State left many people’s heads spinning from the start. There wasn’t much about the game that made sense, feeling almost like some kind of time warp, or alternate universe. It was rather appropriate with Halloween coming up this weekend that Utah would gut-out a 21-17 win in Pullman.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Bryson Barnes Starts At QB Against Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Bryson Barnes started at quarterback against the Washington State Cougars instead of junior standout Cam Rising. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Barnes got the nod as QB1 for Utah. It was the quarterback’s first career start. Rising...
kslsports.com
Utah Turns Muffed Punt By Wazzu Into Jaylon Glover Touchdown Run
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes took advantage of a turnover by the Washington State Cougars and turned it into a touchdown run by Jaylon Glover before halftime. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. With 2:54 left in the second quarter, Utah punted...
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
kslsports.com
Utah Makes Bowl Eligibility, Where Could They Be Going?
PULLMAN, Wash.- Utah is now 6-2 which means they have reached bowl eligibility for the ninth year in a row in the Pac-12 era. While the feeling early in the season was that Utah and USC would most likely be heading to the Conference Championship Game, the race for the top dogs in the conference has become tighter than anticipated. That is not to say that the Utes aren’t still in the mix, because they are, but more to say the Pac-12 appears to be better than anticipated in 2022.
