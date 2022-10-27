ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight involving 20 people broken up in Petaluma, BB gun recovered

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

PETALUMA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police broke up a fight in Petaluma Wednesday that involved as many as 20 people, the Petaluma Police Department reported. A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards for having a BB gun.

Police were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and D Street at 5:36 p.m. for the fight. After officers responded, the crowd dispersed in several directions.

The person who called police about the fight said that one of the people involved pointed a handgun at others. PPD was later notified about two people who were seen running into a restaurant and hiding in the back.

One of the subjects matched the description of the person with a weapon. Officers found a replica firearm in an “associated backpack.” It was a BB gun, but police said it had no markings to distinguish it from a regular gun.

Both subjects were detained, and a 17-year-old was identified as the armed suspect in the fight. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call (707) 778-4372.

