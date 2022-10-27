Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
Pierre rolls to 42-14 win over Sturgis in Class AA Football Playoffs
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors wasted no time in scoring to open up their Class 11AA Quarterfinal against Sturgis by taking the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score. Jayden Wiebe used up :13 seconds on the clock to run the kick back into the end zone to give the Governors an early 7-0 lead.
dakotanewsnow.com
High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite facing a difficult opponent in the Bon Homme Cavaliers, the top-seeded Wall Eagles survived their quarterfinal matchup on their home field. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison delivered another major statement win, shutting down Aberdeen Roncalli. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in a special Thursday night edition of the Friday Night Hike.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.
SDSU’s Zach Heins: Purpose born from tragic loss
SDSU fans may know the name Zach Heins but you may not know his family's story, and the loss that's shaped him into the man he is today.
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Lose in the Quarterfinals to the Trojans
After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Madison Bulldogs lost last night in the quarterfinals of the 11A State Playoffs to the West Central Trojans 35-6. Neither team scored in the first quarter, though the Trojans were able to move the ball well from the first whistle. West Central scored their first touchdown just moments into the second quarter on a 4-yard fade to Owen Heath from Justin Zirpel.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
swishappeal.com
Mid-major preview: No. 23 South Dakota State, No. 24 Princeton looking to tangle with the best
We begin our conference preview series with a look at the mid-major teams that are ranked or receiving votes. No. 23 South Dakota State (Summit League) Players to watch (preseason All-Summit League list): Myah Selland (First Team), Paiton Burckhard (First), Paige Meyer (First), Tori Nelson (Second) The Jackrabbits split with...
kelo.com
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
KELOLAND TV
“Ears Up”: New SDSU beer hopping off the shelves
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day. Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.
kotatv.com
Need skis? Donate to the visually or mobility impaired this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With winter officially just a few weeks away, that means ski season is near. If you want to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it. Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
kotatv.com
Rapid City continues preparations for the winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season. City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew...
KELOLAND TV
Frights and fun set for Halloween weekend in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — Whether you are a die-hard spooky lover, or would rather enjoy some family friendly events, Yankton will have an array of activities for everyone to enjoy this Halloween weekend. Our first stop of the day is at the Mead Cultural Education Center. It will be...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
