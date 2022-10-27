Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary Club preps dictionaries for local students in Port Arthur
The Rotary Club of Port Arthur prepared hundreds of dictionaries this week that will be given to every third grade student in Port Arthur. The annual project is powered by Motiva Enterprises, and this year was also sponsored by the Port of Port Arthur.
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
'We want to grow and create jobs' : Port of Beaumont to receive $26.4M infrastructure development grant
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port of Beaumont is receiving a grant that will help increase the port's capacity and support future growth. The grant is valued at $26.4 million and comes through the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Maritime Administration as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants.
Port Arthur News
Mayor Thurman Bartie, city officials push for housing assistance programs in Port Arthur
Mayor Thurman Bartie along with members of the city council on Thursday encouraged all Port Arthur and surrounding residents to inquire about a program that assists residents with becoming homeowners. “We are proud to announce we have relief coming to all renters in need of affordable housing here in the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police Department is currently investigating a collision into a building
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police are responding to a reported car that crashed into a building. The accident happened in the 1300 Block of Louisiana near Gulf Avenue around 1:35pm. An 18-wheeler making a wide turn struck another vehicle which then crashed into the building. The driver of the...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur mayor announces rent relief workshop taking place Saturday
The workshop is October 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The goal is to help renters with resources they need to one day own a home.
Port Arthur News
New Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith is “where she’s supposed to be”
PORT NECHES — Somewhere around the age of 43, Cheri Griffith decided she wanted to become a detective. The Nederland native had already spent 12 years as a chiropractor and had been out of the business five years when she found her calling. “I looked into what I needed...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver
A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
12newsnow.com
Minor fire at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday
Crews were working on the roof, using a torch when they accidentally set part of it on fire. The church should still be able to hold service on Sunday.
Port Arthur News
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident
A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
cityoflamarque.org
LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County
Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Port Arthur News
TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Allie Smith leaves engineering firm, finds calling at Nederland High
NEDERLAND — Not long ago, Allie Smith’s class was “dead silent.”. The engineering and robotics instructor’s students at Nederland High School were working on one of their biggest assignments of the year. The silence was broken when a child said, “Ms. Smith, you make me better...
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Port Arthur News
Louisiana man arrested for alleged Vidor carjacking, chase ends with police spikes
VIDOR — A Louisiana man is behind bars after an alleged carjacking in Vidor followed by a police chase into Chambers County. According to Vidor police, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle discussing a home they were building in the 300 block of North Lakeside at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
Port Arthur News
Public hearing on abandoning part of 25th Street to Motiva draws mixed but strong opinions
The first of two public hearings regarding the abandonment of a portion of a public Port Arthur street to Motiva Enterprises drew as much opposition as it did support during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Motiva has requested taking ownership of a 4.878 acres portion of a public right-of-way on...
Comments / 1