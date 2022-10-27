Read full article on original website
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
Volunteers continue cleanup efforts in Matlacha
Members of the southwest Florida community are volunteering for a group cleanup in Matlacha. The group is meeting up at Publix in Bookelia at 5100 Pine Island Rd Sunday morning.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
Bay News 9
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
businessobserverfl.com
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
wengradio.com
FEMA Sets Town Hall Meetings For This Weekend In Charlotte County
The FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs and SBA loans and answer questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sunshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers community getting donations to help recover from Ian
Water, baby supplies, bedding and more are all going to a Fort Myers community that is in real need of it. Homes on Unique Circle in Lee County were devastated by the storm, and a lot of people are trying to recover. Ellen Baker posted on the Nextdoor app pleading...
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
WINKNEWS.com
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian
Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
Mysuncoast.com
Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike, almost all of us have the impulse to reach out and assist all the people who have lost so much. Unfortunately, there are others who jump at the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable. Sarasota County officials are...
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
flcourier.com
Crisis center needs more help
TAMPA — The man on the phone is desperate. He’s struggling to get to work after a car accident. He’s thinking of walking into traffic to kill himself. Crisis counselor Ariana Diaz, 24, murmurs and reassures him, gently asking about his life: “What are some things that have brought you joy?”
