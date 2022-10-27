ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzPOs_0ioFi4XZ00

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said.

The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.

Her name has not been released.

According to Westminster Police Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the girl showed the gun to another student in a restroom around 12:16 p.m. PDT, The Orange County Register reported. No threats were made in connection with the weapon and there were no injuries, Esqueda said.

It was not clear why the girl was at Westminster High School. Fountain Valley High School is located about five miles away, according to the newspaper.

Staff members were alerted and detained the teen, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K

WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
198K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy