ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rovxe_0ioFhwiP00

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said.

The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.

Her name has not been released.

According to Westminster Police Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the girl showed the gun to another student in a restroom around 12:16 p.m. PDT, The Orange County Register reported. No threats were made in connection with the weapon and there were no injuries, Esqueda said.

It was not clear why the girl was at Westminster High School. Fountain Valley High School is located about five miles away, according to the newspaper.

Staff members were alerted and detained the teen, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members

WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Police continue investigation after toddler riding scooter killed in Irvine

Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Irvine, after the two-year-old was struck and killed by a car while riding their scooter at an apartment complex. According to Irvine Police Department, the two-year-old girl was on the sidewalk near the exit of the Cross Creek Apartments, located on Creek Road, when she was hit by a black Honda Odyssey at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday."Preliminarily, it appears the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit," said Sergeant Karie Davies. "Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with IPD's investigation. The child was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7024.
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
newsantaana.com

An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana

Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana

OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
SANTA ANA, CA
WGAU

Man arrested for vandalizing, setting fire to California police station

HEMET, Calif. — A man is accused of vandalizing the inside of a police station before setting a fire and fighting with officers, police said. Hemet police told KTLA that Brian Alfaro, 25, came into the police station at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday and began to vandalize the lobby wall by using a sharp object to scratch letters and shapes into the drywall.
HEMET, CA
newsantaana.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy