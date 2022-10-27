ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ohHr_0ioFhhik00

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/26) 03:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.

Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.

In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number.

Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Local family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a theft at a local car dealership.It was just after noon on Thursday when a red SUV pulled up to the entrance of RAD Auto Shop. A woman with gray hair got out of the passenger side door, picked up Turbo, a 4-year-old Yorkie Poodle, and drove away.Regan DiCarlo, the owner of Rad Auto and the dog, said he can't believe someone would take his dog."Every day she comes to work," DiCarlo said. "She gets super depressed if she doesn't come here. So she loves it here. People know her by name. They ask about her if she's not here for some reason. They say, 'Where's the dog?'"Mary DiCarlo, the manager of the shop, has a plea for those who took their dog."Please just return her. We offer to buy you your own dog. There's a reward. We'll do anything to get our dog back. The dog, I'm sure, it's very sad too because I know she loves us."If you have any information about Turbo, please contact Pittsburgh Police. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft after an investigation revealed he stole over $550 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner, of Oil City,...
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun matching description of weapon tossed from McKees Rocks Bridge found by River Rescue, police said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River rescue crews have found a gun matching the description of the weapon tossed from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday by one of the teenage suspects charged in a shooting outside of a funeral, Pittsburgh police said.The River Rescue team was searching the water Sunday with police detectives and fugitive apprehension investigators when they found the firearm around 8:45 a.m., police said.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gun matches the description of the firearm in the case.The gun was thrown from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday evening by 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon, police said. On Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Antonio Tolliver, 13, is likely wearing a blue/white zip hoody with a black Tasmanian Devil on the front and black Nike shoes. His hair is different than the photo provided. He has a low fade at this time. He was last seen on October 28 at 10:45 p.m.near Allegheny Commons. Info? Call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1. The post Police searching for teen reported missing in Pittsburgh appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side. "It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation." Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
YourErie

Western PA mail carrier received 4.5kg of meth, 80kg of marijuana; pleads guilty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A western Pennsylvania mail carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug trafficking. The mail carrier is of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, (in Clearfield County), and her illegal activities were in Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties. On Oct. 26, Amy Bortot, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and posses […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy