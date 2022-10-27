ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

24/7 Wall St.

21 States Where Students Score The Worst on Reading Tests

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation’s fourth and eighth grade students.  Specifically, the share of fourth-graders […]
ALABAMA STATE
WNYT

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Graphic misrepresents House GOP agenda. CLAIM: An image...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Florida faculty vote no-confidence in process to pick Sasse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida faculty members expressed their displeasure Thursday with Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse being named as the lone finalist for the school’s presidency. The Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence vote on the selection process by a margin of 67-15, the Gainesville Sun...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WNYT

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
APPLETON, WI
WNYT

Wisconsin appeals court won’t block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing...
WISCONSIN STATE

Community Policy