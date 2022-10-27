It’s a flavor you have to try for yourself. We all have our favorite Christmas cookies, be it the reliable sugar cookie dusted in red and green sprinkles or the spicy, melt-in-your-mouth wonder of pfeffernüsse cookies. Where you grow up can have huge impact on that and in New Mexico there’s a special type of cookies that’s made there every Christmas called biscochitos (pronounced like bisco-cheetos). Influenced by Mexican and Spanish baking traditions, these buttery cookies are loaded with orange zest and a bit of anise inside then dusted with cinnamon sugar on the outside. Truly these are some of the best cookies I’ve come across and I’m not even from the Southwest! However, they have skyrocketed to become my very favorite holiday dessert.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO