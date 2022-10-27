ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gin Lee

Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits

Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
WacoTrib.com

Best places for senior travelers in Latin America and the Caribbean

Those over age 60 have plenty of options to have fun on their travels throughout Latin America. There are group tours in which they have the security of having expert guides to attend to their needs, but there are also plans for those who are adventurous and seek to travel alone or as a couple. Here are a few options for memorable trips in the region.
12tomatoes.com

Coconut White Texas Sheet Cake

There’s more than one way to make a Texas sheet cake. Now, there’s more than one way to make a Texas Sheet Cake, you know. There’s Classic White Texas Sheet Cake, of course. But we’ve also got black forest and almond and eggnog and turtle… What I’m saying is, we love a Texas Sheet Cake here at 12 Tomatoes. So here’s another one! This time we’ve got a coconut version for you and it’s every bit as soft and sweet and white as the classic, but this time has a tropical twist.
msn.com

Easy Fry Bread Tacos

My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Gin Lee

Country-style no-knead bread

Needing bread for dinner tonight? You can start making this bread dough before breakfast and actually have a fresh loaf of bread by lunchtime. It's just that simple. This bread will not be like a typical loaf of sandwich bread. Instead, it's country-style and rustic. It's great served with stew, beans, dumplings, etc.. But that's not to say that you can't slice it to make yourself a meatloaf sandwich.
Mashed

The Unique Pizza Style That Hails From Connecticut

Outside of its birthplace of Naples, Italy, pizza is celebrated as a regional delicacy (per History). Whether round or rectangular; cooked in a wood-fired or gas oven; grilled over coals, or prepared on the stove, Americans love pizza. In 2021, the U.S. housed over 75,000 pizzerias across the nation, baking up $45.49 billion in sales between chains and independent restaurants. Not surprisingly, delivery sales are at an all-time high, responsible for almost $20 billion. Domino's pizza is the country's largest chain, with sales exceeding $8 billion in 2021. Pizza Hut and Little Caesars fall a distant second and third, respectively (per Statista).
CONNECTICUT STATE
macaronikid.com

Mississippi Pot Roast

My cousin recently shared this recipe with me. It is now a family favorite! (Thanks Amy!) This is a perfect recipe for busy weeknights and chilly fall evenings!. Directions: Place your roast in the bottom of the crockpot. Sprinkle the top of the roast with the packet of Au jus and ranch mix. Cube a whole stick of butter and place cubes on top. Add in 3-5 pepperoncini peppers depending on your desired taste. Cook on low for 8 hours.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
princesspinkygirl.com

Mexican Ice Cream

This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
12tomatoes.com

New Mexico Biscochitos

It’s a flavor you have to try for yourself. We all have our favorite Christmas cookies, be it the reliable sugar cookie dusted in red and green sprinkles or the spicy, melt-in-your-mouth wonder of pfeffernüsse cookies. Where you grow up can have huge impact on that and in New Mexico there’s a special type of cookies that’s made there every Christmas called biscochitos (pronounced like bisco-cheetos). Influenced by Mexican and Spanish baking traditions, these buttery cookies are loaded with orange zest and a bit of anise inside then dusted with cinnamon sugar on the outside. Truly these are some of the best cookies I’ve come across and I’m not even from the Southwest! However, they have skyrocketed to become my very favorite holiday dessert.
NEW MEXICO STATE

