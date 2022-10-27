Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike
A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...
The Jewish Press
Syrian Sources: Israel Targeted Strategic Sites It Never Attacked Before
Syrian opposition sources revealed details about the targets of Wednesday night’s attack in Damascus, in which they claim the IDF targeted high-quality targets of strategic importance to the Iranians:. 1. A Weapons warehouse of the IRGC near the military base in Agrabaa, where the Iranian militias store high-quality weapons...
The Jewish Press
IDF Maps Home of Kiryat Arba Terrorist Ahead of Demolition
IDF soldiers joined Shin Bet intelligence agents and Israel Border Guard Police in an operation early Sunday to map the home of the terrorist who killed 50-year-old Ronen Hanania and wounded three others Saturday night in Kiryat Arba. It is standard Israeli government policy to demolish the homes of Arab...
Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution
Just over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ is not clear,” one of Russia’s puppet leaders in Kherson said Thursday in...
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
Video shows new Russian recruits talking about rusty, jammed weapons and being forced to buy their own uniforms and gear. CNN's Erin Burnett reports.
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Russian Anti-War Group Claims Responsibility for Train Crashes
The group, Stop the Wagons, claimed to be behind at least six railway sabotages since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Putin Ally Sees Nothing 'Immoral' About Infectious Soldiers Fighting in War
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that he sees nothing "immoral" about having infectious soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine. In a Telegram post on Thursday, Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin was asked about reports that he was recruiting soldiers infected with diseases, to which he responded by saying: "There are no restrictions in Russian legislation for patients with hepatitis C or HIV infection. If there are such restrictions in some countries, please let us know about it, and prisoners with hepatitis and HIV will not come to fight in these countries. We respect local laws."
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Ukraine intelligence shows Moscow working to supplant Moldova pro-Western government
Ukrainian intelligence has found that the Kremlin is behind some of the efforts to subvert the pro-Western Moldovan government. Documents reviewed by The Washington Post show that Russian politicians have allied themselves with anarchist forces in Moldova including Ilan Shor, whom one political figure called “a worthy long-term partner” in Russia’s efforts in the country.
Ukraine Unleashes Mass Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack On Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters
Russia says Ukrainian aerial drones and unmanned surface vessels targeted the home of its Black Sea Fleet, damaging at least a minesweeper. The largest city in Crimea and the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet woke up to heavy explosions and anti-aircraft fire during an attack Russian officials say included aerial drones and especially unmanned surface vessels (USV), both of which were 'suicide' or 'kamikaze' types mean to explode when they arrive at their targets.
POLITICO
Estonia’s PM: Russia nearing ‘breaking point’ in war
Russia is reaching its “breaking point,” according to Estonia’s prime minister, as allies of Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN wobble in their support for the war in Ukraine. The political, economic and military pressure is taking an increasingly large toll on Moscow, Estonian PM KAJA KALLAS told NatSec...
Russian Losses Fueled by New Units Untrained in 'Basic' Weaponry: Ukraine
Russian forces in Ukraine are seeing "significant" manpower losses because of their lack of training with "basic" types of weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday. In an operational update on Facebook, the General Staff detailed what it said were some of the issues facing...
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen
Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
Russia's Pro-War Community 'Fracturing' as Putin's Invasion Falters: Report
Russia's pro-war community is "fracturing" as its military has faced losses amid the invasion of Ukraine, a Friday report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has found. The report from the U.S.-based think tank noted Russia's growing "siloviki faction," which it described as people with meaningful power...
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia has launched more than 30 drone attacks in Ukraine in the past two days with weapons believed to be provided by Iran. Those drones, which are smaller than missiles and harder to shoot down, have targeted power plants...
Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
