ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dENwV_0ioFf2JG00

Look At This: Brand Library 01:58

Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night.

The Lakers dropped to 0-4 under new coach Darvin Ham. They remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers first bumps a fan against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

Trailing by two moments into the second half, the Nuggets went on a 29-9 to grab control. Or so it looked. The Lakers worked their way back and cut it to single digits in the fourth. But Murray hit a 3-pointer — his only one in seven attempts — for some breathing room.

Anthony Davis, dealing with lower back tightness, had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles. LeBron James had 19 points to run his double-digit streak to 1,100 games. Russell Westbrook was held out to rest a sore left hamstring.

Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double.

Struggling with his long-range jumper, Murray found his touch in close and finished with 13 points. He showed flashes of his explosiveness as he works his way back from a knee injury.

In the third quarter, the Nuggets saw Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turn his left ankle on a layup and leave for the locker room. He had 13 points.

It's been a tough start for Lakers, who entered the game as the worst-shooting squad in the NBA. They shot 45.7% from the field against Denver.

It's also been a tough beginning for Ham, the player-turned-coach who was brought on board over the summer after serving as an assistant in Milwaukee. Ham picked up a technical in the fourth quarter for arguing a call.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Ham said the team will take a precautionary route with Westbrook's hamstring. ... Lonnie Walker IV had 15 points.

Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. was out with what the team called "lumbar spine injury management." ... Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was in the crowd. He's recovering from knee surgery.

NEW APPRECIATION

Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson considers Westbrook in the top-five of all the teammates he's had.

"Just who he is. How supportive he is. How present he is. How helpful he is. Just how team-building he is," Toscano-Anderson explained. "He's always so positive, which is kind of funny based off all the stuff he goes through on a day-to-day basis. ... He's just a regular dude, man. He's very good at basketball."

QUOTABLE

Nuggets coach Michael Malone joked about his team's lackluster rim protection: "We're allowing 78% at the rim, which in a league of 30 teams ranks 60th."

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Minnesota on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host Utah on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe

Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak

LONDON (AP) — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. Wilson finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception. The embattled quarterback looked rusty early, but connected on a 47-yard completion to KJ Hamler after the Broncos fell behind 17-14 on Travis Etienne’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:54 to play. Wilson then scrambled for 10 yards on a third-and-5 to get to the Jacksonville 28. The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London. He ran for a score for New Orleans earlier this month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy