ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Hagel's late power play goal sends Lightning past Ducks, 4-2

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2STY_0ioFf1QX00

Look At This: Brand Library 01:58

Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:27 to play in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals, Nicholas Paul added an empty-net goal and Victor Hedman had two assists in Tampa Bay's third win in four games. Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning, who rebounded from a loss at Los Angeles one night earlier during their three-game California road swing.

Hagel scored a goal in his third consecutive game for the Lightning when he fired a shot through traffic and past the glove of John Gibson, who stopped 26 shots in rebuilding Anaheim's sixth consecutive loss (0-5-1) since a season-opening win over Seattle.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras scored his fourth goal as the Ducks returned from an 0-4-1 road trip with another loss. Terry and Zegras both also took high-sticking penalties in the third period.

Zegras put the Ducks ahead late in the first period with a vicious one-timer on a pass from Dmitry Kulikov. But Sergachev evened it later in the first with a wrist shot through traffic, and Kucherov claimed the lead for Tampa Bay 1:26 after that with a one-timer off a clever cross-ice pass from Hedman.

Anaheim struggled for shots on goal and mere possession throughout the first two periods, yet Terry still tied it late in the second when he stole the puck from Philippe Myers in the circle and whipped a quick shot for his fourth goal.

The Ducks went scoreless on two power play opportunities, stretching their drought to 0 for 19 since the season opener.

LINEUPS

Tampa Bay defensemen Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote were healthy scratches, with Myers and F Cole Koepke returning to the lineup from one-game absences in Los Angeles.

Anaheim F Pavol Regenda and D Nathan Beaulieu were healthy scratches, with Brett Leason and Simon Benoit drawing in. Regenda has two assists in five games after surprisingly making the Ducks' roster out of training camp.

PERRY RETURNS

Tampa Bay forward Corey Perry returned to Honda Center for his fourth career game against the Ducks. The 2011 NHL MVP spent his first 14 seasons in Anaheim, winning a Stanley Cup ring in 2007. He is second in franchise history with 372 goals and 988 career games, and he is the Ducks' career penalty minutes leader with 1,110.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Sharks on Saturday.

Ducks: At Golden Knights on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-4 Loss to Canucks – 10/27/22

The Seattle Kraken remain winless against the Vancouver Canucks after dropping a volatile matchup, 5-4. The Canucks got their first win of the season, improving to 1-5-2, while the Kraken saw themselves falling to 3-4-2. All in all, this was a really entertaining hockey game to watch, and it highlighted...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Montour scores late in 3rd, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. With Buffalo on a power play after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was called for holding late in the third period, Olofsson converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin."He's always ready, he's an opportunist, he's always ready," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "We made a quick change in overtime to put him out and he had, you could argue, two goals...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk brothers meet in Atlantic battle

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 12 games Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk meet for the first time as Atlantic Division rivals when Matthew and the Florida Panthers host Brady and the Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena (4 p.m. ET; TVAS2, BSFL, TSN5, ESPN+, SN NOW). Things changed for the brothers when Matthew was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers on July 22. They went from playing in two different conferences with two family-friendly meetings per season to teams battling for position in the same division that might potentially meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida (4-3-1) leads Ottawa (4-3-0) by one point heading into the first of three games between them this season. Matthew leads the Panthers with four goals, six assists and 10 points in eight games. Brady is tied for the Senators' lead with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games. In 15 previous regular-season games between them, Matthew has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and Brady has eight (four goals four assists). -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Pittsburgh at Seattle

Pittsburgh will head home without a win on their trip out west. New dad Martin Jones turned away all but one of the 60 pucks that were sent his way - including some ten-bell stops against the likes of Sidney Crosby - to backstop his team to a win. The other new dad on the team, Jordan Eberle opened the scoring. Morgan Geekie added the eventual game-winner; and Jaden Schwartz would score an empty netter to put the contest away. Although the power play did not score, the penalty kill was perfect on the night.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

5 Best Offensive Teams in NHL 23

While playing online in NHL 23, scoring goals is always going to be the best bet to win. Luckily, the top five offenses in the game should give players a lot of options when picking your team. NHL 23 released on Oct. 14, 2022, and while there have been issues...
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Mahura finding early success; Staal stands out in his debut

SUNRISE, Fla. - The waiver wire has once again been kind to the Florida Panthers. Less than three weeks after being claimed from the Anaheim Ducks, Josh Mahura is already feeling at home on Florida's blue line. Suiting up in all eight games thus far, the 24-year-old has scored a pair of goals and garnered a +6 rating while averaging 13:35 of ice time per contest.
CBS Philly

Brent Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night.Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.Necas tied the score with 2:05 left in the third period when his wrist shot from long range beat Hart on the blocker side.In the 3-on-3 overtime, Necas passed across ice to Sebastian Aho, who set up Burns for a slap shot that went over Hart's left shoulder for the veteran defenseman's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Draisaitl's late goal lifts Oilers over Blackhawks 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal with 37.6 seconds left and had two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Thursday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid scored three goals and added an assist in his 12th career hat...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Caps lose Oshie, Carlson to injury in 3-0 win over Predators

Two days after they were shut out for the first time this season, the Capitals found themselves on the winning side of one as the beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn and Aliaksei Protas provided the offense for the Capitals on a night in which they...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Canucks Acquire Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson from Carolina

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Carolina has retained $400,000 of Ethan Bear's salary as part of the transaction.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy