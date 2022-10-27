Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/29): Creighton pitches shutout
(KMAland) – The Creighton men won, while the Omaha and UMKC men played to a draw Saturday in regional college soccer action.
kmaland.com
Nebraska trio, Iowa's Rydberg named All-Big Ten
(KMAland) -- Nebraska’s Sarah Weber, Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe and Iowa’s Hailey Rydberg were honored with All-Big Ten Conference awards on Thursday. Weber was picked to the First Team while Dale and Raabe and Rydberg landed on the Third Team. Nebraska also placed Lauryn Anglim on the All-Freshman Team.
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/29): Nebraska District Finals & Missouri State Quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- It was State Quarterfinal day in the Missouri State Volleyball Tournament, while Nebraska held district finals around the state. Check out all the scores from Saturday below. MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Class 1 State Quarterfinals. East Atchison 3 Santa Fe 2 -- Find our full recap here. Advance...
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa 8-Player (10/28): Lenox, Fremont-Mills move into quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12. Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns...
kmaland.com
Auburn hoping to bounce back, avenge early loss to Ashland-Greenwood
(Auburn) -- Despite last week's stumble, the Auburn football team is into the playoffs for the third straight year, the fifth time in the past six seasons and the 19th in program history. The Bulldogs come into the Class C1 postseason at 6-3 after last week's 10-0 loss to Nebraska...
kmaland.com
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills holds off Southeast Warren's comeback attempt to set up rematch with Lenox
(Lacona) -- For the second straight week, Fremont-Mills football fended off a comeback attempt to keep their season alive. The Knights (7-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren in Friday's Class 8-Player second round postseason action. However, the Warhawks (9-1) made things interesting, but F-M held on for a 30-28 win.
kmaland.com
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
kmaland.com
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Comments / 0