Fernley, NV

Fernley Reporter Election Guide: Lyon County School Boarositions

For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Truckee made: Local racer Rose seeks series title

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With one foot on the break and another on the gas Steven “Woody” Rose Jr. sits at the start line, loading the throttle of his Trent Fabrication Top Shelf Ultra4 car as he awaits the start of another off-road race. In an instant the...
TRUCKEE, CA
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views

273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?

Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
RENO, NV
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash closed northbound U.S. 395 for about seven hours early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:43 a.m. near Lemmon Valley Drive, the Nevada State Police said. The vehicle was...
RENO, NV
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact

RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
NEVADA STATE
New superhero comes to Reno

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Halloween Weekend at The ROW. Updated: 22 hours...
RENO, NV
Genoa's Pink House to reopen Friday for Nevada Day weekend

The Pink House in Genoa won’t stay closed for very long, according to the restaurant’s social media. New owners Ike and Stephanie Marr plan to have the restaurant open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in honor of Nevada Day. The structure that was once home to Candy...
GENOA, NV
Nevada Day weekend, Halloween calm before the storm

The next few days will see the calm before an early season winter storm forecast to bring snow to Western Nevada on Tuesday. Last year was the second wettest October on record with 3.05 inches of precipitation falling in Minden over the course of two days Oct. 24-25 thanks to an atmospheric river.
MINDEN, NV
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup

4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
RENO, NV
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
RENO, NV
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
No injuries reported in Reno house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
RENO, NV
List of Nevada Day Closures

- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Bernie Sanders to visit Reno to rally for Dems; Laxalt to host Gabbard in Vegas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Reno on Oct. 28 to rally youth voters ahead of the midterm elections. The rally will be held at Reno High School from noon to 2:00 p.m. He will be the guest speaker for groups called NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action, a pair of progressive advocacy groups.
RENO, NV

