Los Angeles County, CA

LASD secretary files latest employee lawsuit against Villanueva

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. | Photo courtesy of the LA County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary.

Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks at least $4 million in damages. An sheriff’s department representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Tuesday.

A sheriff’s department employee of more than 22 years, Gallegos in October 2021 was named acting senior secretary 5 in the department’s Technology and Support Division, where her supervisor was Eli Vera, who finished seventh in the June 7 primary. Villanueva is seeking a second term in the Nov. 8 general election against retired Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna.

Vera maintains he was demoted from chief to commander by Villanueva in retaliation for making a run for sheriff. In her suit, Gallegos alleges she paid the price for backing Vera when she was wrongfully denied the full senior secretary 5 position despite having the highest score among applicants.

“If not for Villanueva’s retaliation, (Gallegos) would have been hired in the position,” the suit states.

After allegedly blocking Gallegos’ promotion, Villanueva filled the position with a candidate who was a friend of the sheriff’s largest fundraiser, according to the suit.

“The person hired has caused chaos and discord in the office and refuses to learn the job,” according to the suit, which further states that the chosen candidate “had a reputation for similar antics and lack of competence in her other prior assignments.”

Gallegos has suffered extreme emotional distress and severe insomnia because she believes she was wrongfully denied the promotion, the suit states.

LASD Lt. Joseph Garrido, Cmdr. Allen Castellano, former Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon and retired Chief LaJuana Haselrig are among those who have also filed lawsuits against the county and Villanueva. They each claim to be whistleblowers.

