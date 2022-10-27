Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Jose, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in San Jose. The Yerba Buena High School volleyball team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00. The Gunn High School volleyball team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million sold at Los Gatos gas station
LOS GATOS, Calif. - A lucky person in the Bay Area just became $1.5 million richer. A Mobil gas station in Los Gatos sold a winning Powerball ticket Wednesday night's drawing worth $1.5 million after a customer matched five of the Powerball numbers, according to the California Lottery. Another player in Rancho Cucamonga also won $1.5 million.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police
A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified. The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area
The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
NBC San Diego
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home
Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
Longtime San Jose crossing guard sets high bar for new recruits
SAN JOSE -- In addition to pedestrian deaths being at a 25-year high, San Jose is facing a severe shortage of school crossing guards to keep kids safe at busy intersections near schools.When children cross the street in front of Trace Elementary School in San Jose, it's Francisco Silva-Tellez giving them safe passage.Francisco seems to have eyes in the back of his head, and a sixth sense for safety as a city crossing guard assigned to Dana Street.The short but potentially dangerous stretch has been under his watchful eye for the last five years."Every day, every day, I enjoy it,"...
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Home sales aren’t the only thing affected by mortgage rates. Rental prices are rising nationally and demand for rental units are at their lowest levels since 2009, but in San Francisco the numbers have dropped. Cities in other parts of the country have overtaken San Francisco when it comes to high […]
Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area
SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
Powerball jackpot hits $700 million
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A lucky winner could get the winning Powerball lottery ticket at a gas station like this one in Castro Valley. An estimated $700 million is on the line. That’s a cash option of $335 million before taxes. Monday was the last drawing: no one won the $625 million so people […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked San Jose crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over. The driver kept going. Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna...
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
Nob Hill robbery results in shooting
SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night. The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
