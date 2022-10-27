CHICO, Calif. - Chico State Men's and Women's Soccer scored CCAA Tournament berths. The men's team's fate came down to the last match of the season and the final two minutes. The Wildcats needed at least a tie in the regular season finale against Cal Poly Humboldt. They did exactly that. Preston Moll scored with 1:43 remaining to tie the game up at two a piece. The 2-2 tie was good enough to earn the team the fifth seed.

