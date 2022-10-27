Read full article on original website
Chico State Men's, Women's soccer score CCAA Tournament berths
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State Men's and Women's Soccer scored CCAA Tournament berths. The men's team's fate came down to the last match of the season and the final two minutes. The Wildcats needed at least a tie in the regular season finale against Cal Poly Humboldt. They did exactly that. Preston Moll scored with 1:43 remaining to tie the game up at two a piece. The 2-2 tie was good enough to earn the team the fifth seed.
Gridley, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
VOTE! Play of the Week: Durham vs Foothill
Play A is from Durham High. Quarterback Weston Stumbaugh lets one fly near the sideline and finds Samuel Dyrr for an impressive catch and touchdown. Play B is from Foothill High School. Quarterback Davis Smith throws a screen to receiver Christopher Hall. Hall jukes out the defender and sprints 50 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.
Play of the Week - Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley is taking home Play of the Week honors for Week 9 with this one-handed touchdown pass pinned up against the receiver's helmet. Pleasant Valley is taking home Play of the Week honors for Week 9 with this one-handed touchdown pass pinned up against the receiver's helmet. Pleasant Valley...
Live Stream: Siskiyous at Shasta College
The Shasta College football team hosts rival College of the Siskiyous Saturday at Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff in NorCal Conference play. Pregame broadcast is scheduled to start around 5:40 p.m. with the kickoff set at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the SCS website and on YouTube.
Chico’s city plaza to close for ice rink prep
CHICO, Calif. - Chico’s city plaza will close next week as the city prepares to open the Chico Ice Rink in the Plaza. The City of Chico said the plaza will be closed Nov. 1 through Nov. 17. Crews will clean the stage, bathrooms, general use areas and install...
Redding fire crews stop vegetation fire along Hartnell Avenue
Redding Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small vegetation fire that came close to threatening homes earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive. Though there were some structures in the area, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.5 acres in size and prevented any homes from being damaged.
Several concerts coming to Chico Women’s Club
Concerts at the Chico Women’s Club benefit the club, including one this weekend that will have a Grateful Dead band playing. Concerts at the Chico Women’s Club benefit the club, including one this weekend that will have a Grateful Dead band playing.
Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration will take place Wednesday. Nov. 2. The celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Daddow Park, where there will be mariachi music, a kid's catrinas costume contest, traditional catrinas, a health fair, and plenty of food. Organizers...
The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico began its illegal camping enforcement at Windchime Park on Thursday. All the RVs and cars that used to line Humboldt Avenue near Windchime Park are gone. All of the tents that were also pitched there are gone. Chico Public Works crews moved in,...
Toni Morgan Killed, Serina Ali Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 20 [Yuba City, CA]
1 Dead, Multiple Injured after DUI Collision near Humphrey Road. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road. According to reports, the driver of a 2020 Honda Ridgeline was heading south at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign. As a result, the Honda collided with a 2010 Dodge Charger that had the right of way.
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
