Riverside, IA

kmaland.com

Clarinda falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-16

(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
CLARINDA, IA
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone: 10-28-22

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Gehlen Catholic Jays are set to travel to Woodbury Central to take on the undefeated and state-ranked Wildcats in the second round of the Class A playoffs. For the Jays, wide receiver Keaten Bonderson has been a big part of the success as well as running back Kale Pearson, who […]
MOVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Iowa 8-Player (10/28): Lenox, Fremont-Mills move into quarterfinals

(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12. Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns...
LENOX, IA
KELOLAND

West Sioux, Central Lyon advance in Iowa HS playoffs

ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs. Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup. In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit […]
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

No. 4 West Sioux Hosts No. 7 Carroll Kuemper In 1A playoffs Friday night

Fourth ranked West Sioux hosts number seven Carroll Kuemper in the second round of the class 1A playoffs. West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow says his team faces a tough challenge. Schwiesow says turnovers and field position will be major factors in the outcome. Kuemper coach Ryan Steinkamp on defending a...
HAWARDEN, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes’ Ahron Ulis suspended

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s exhibition opener after being cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct. Iowa City law enforcement officials cited Ulis for an altercation that occurred earlier this month. Ulis will miss Monday’s game against Truman State. He averaged 3.1...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa Western defensive lineman Thompson chooses Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western defensive lineman Anetrio Thompson has committed to Iowa. Thompson chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, North Carolina State, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan. Thompson is the 17th known commit to Iowa's 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
KELOLAND

Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

News for Saturday, October 29

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday is the annual Octoberfest, a Remsen tradition. Curtis with Octoberfest describes what happens today in Remsen. Sunday events include a mass at St Mary’s, featuring a choir concert. There’s also the all you can eat meal at St Mary’s cafeteria, from one to 7-30 pm.
REMSEN, IA
kscj.com

ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire

Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
ALVORD, IA

