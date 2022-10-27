Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks record shutout over S.C. East, will host Johnston in Class 5A quarterfinals
That’s all that matters this time of the year. The third-ranked Ankeny football team struggled offensively, but the Hawks’ defense rose to the occasion in a 17-0 victory over No. 13 Sioux City East in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday at Ankeny Stadium.
kmaland.com
Clarinda falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-16
(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
SportsZone: 10-28-22
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Gehlen Catholic Jays are set to travel to Woodbury Central to take on the undefeated and state-ranked Wildcats in the second round of the Class A playoffs. For the Jays, wide receiver Keaten Bonderson has been a big part of the success as well as running back Kale Pearson, who […]
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa 8-Player (10/28): Lenox, Fremont-Mills move into quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12. Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns...
West Sioux, Central Lyon advance in Iowa HS playoffs
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs. Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup. In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit […]
kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills holds off Southeast Warren's comeback attempt to set up rematch with Lenox
(Lacona) -- For the second straight week, Fremont-Mills football fended off a comeback attempt to keep their season alive. The Knights (7-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren in Friday's Class 8-Player second round postseason action. However, the Warhawks (9-1) made things interesting, but F-M held on for a 30-28 win.
Glenwood Matches up with Spencer in Class 4A Post-Season Football Game
(Glenwood) Glenwood travels to Spencer tonight in a Class 4A first-round playoff game. The Rams finished runner-up in Class 4A District 6 with a (4-1) record; and (6-3) overall. Spencer topped the District #1 competition with a 4-1 record and (7-2) overall. Glenwood Head Coach Cory Faust says this was...
Sioux City Journal
STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux Center, Unity Christian set for bids at the 3A state title
CORALVILLE, Iowa – A pair of Sioux County schools are headed east as Sioux Center and Unity Christian qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in Coralville, Iowa starting Tuesday. Sioux Center won Region 1, and did so with three straight sweep victories. The Warriors are 30-3 on the...
kiwaradio.com
No. 4 West Sioux Hosts No. 7 Carroll Kuemper In 1A playoffs Friday night
Fourth ranked West Sioux hosts number seven Carroll Kuemper in the second round of the class 1A playoffs. West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow says his team faces a tough challenge. Schwiesow says turnovers and field position will be major factors in the outcome. Kuemper coach Ryan Steinkamp on defending a...
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes’ Ahron Ulis suspended
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s exhibition opener after being cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct. Iowa City law enforcement officials cited Ulis for an altercation that occurred earlier this month. Ulis will miss Monday’s game against Truman State. He averaged 3.1...
kmaland.com
Playoff Football:West Bend-Mallard at Remsen St. Mary's
kmaland.com
Iowa Western defensive lineman Thompson chooses Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western defensive lineman Anetrio Thompson has committed to Iowa. Thompson chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, North Carolina State, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan. Thompson is the 17th known commit to Iowa's 2023 class.
Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
Daily Iowan
Transfers Real Woods, Brody Teske ready to make impact for Iowa men’s wrestling
The Iowa men’s wrestling program does not rebuild — it reloads. The Hawkeyes enter the 2022-23 season without some of the mainstays from its 2021-22 lineup like 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 157-pound Kaleb Young, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, and 141-pound Jaydin Eierman. Rather than relying solely on wrestlers already on...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
KLEM
News for Saturday, October 29
This weekend, Saturday and Sunday is the annual Octoberfest, a Remsen tradition. Curtis with Octoberfest describes what happens today in Remsen. Sunday events include a mass at St Mary’s, featuring a choir concert. There’s also the all you can eat meal at St Mary’s cafeteria, from one to 7-30 pm.
kscj.com
ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON
ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire
Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
