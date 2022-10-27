ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

VillageFest to morph into Halloween Spook-tacular in Palm Springs

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
The SunLine "Zombie Bus" in 2019. | Photo courtesy of the SunLine Transit Agency/Twitter

VillageFest in downtown Palm Springs will transform into Halloween Spook-tacular Thursday featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest and more.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to a statement from the city. The SunLine Transit Agency will park a themed Haunted Bus to explore until 9 p.m.

“Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares — and of course, there will be some treats as well,” CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency Lauren Skiver said in a statement. “This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.”

As onlookers step into the bus, they’ll be greeted by the SunLine team in full Halloween make-up and costumes, creating the illusion that “an alien spaceship has taken a SunBus hostage to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere and is now experimenting on humans,” according to STA officials.

At 7 p.m., youth can participate in a costume contest. Throughout the night, Halloween Spook-tacular attendees can experience chilling live music, face-painting, crafts, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more, according to city officials.

VillageFest vendors, downtown merchants, police officers and firefighters will be on site with candy for trick-or-treaters. Festivities will continue until the candy runs out.

