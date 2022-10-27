ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenan Thompson returns as host of 2022 People’s Choice Awards

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Kenan Thompson is returning as host of the People’s Choice Awards, and voting is open Wednesday for fans to choose their favorites in movies, television, music, and pop culture.

Thompson hosted the People’s Choice Awards last year. This year’s awards show will broadcast simultaneously on NBC and E! on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” will start the night with a red carpet special starting at 7 p.m.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” Thompson said. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two.”

Thompson is nominated in the comedy TV star category for “Saturday Night Live.” He is an award-winning actor, comedian and producer, and is in his 20th season as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He is a six-time Emmy Award nominee and won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the “Saturday Night Live” song “Come Back, Barack.”

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the ‘People’s Choice Awards.’ His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

For two seasons, Thompson was the executive producer and starred as the title character in the NBC comedy series “Kenan.” He hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

