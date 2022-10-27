Read full article on original website
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company’s...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 22
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 16 through Oct. 22. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Monday snowstorm cost city thousands, resulted in 10 crashes
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette estimates it spent over $6,500 maintaining its roadways during the first snowstorm of the season that caused 10 crashes. Gillette woke up to a mild blizzard on Oct. 24 that dropped around two inches of snow on the community with slick road conditions prompting a response from the city around 4:45 a.m., according to a city snow event report.
12-Foot Giant Skeleton Creator Says He Enjoys Creativity Of Owners
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The man behind the 12-foot giant skeleton phenomenon that’s taken Wyoming and the nation by storm the past couple of years says he’s tickled that a state famous for uncovering giant prehistoric bones also is a fan of his creation.
Cimarron Drive intersection closure to extend through Nov. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The intersection of Cimarron Drive and Overland Trail will remain closed through Nov. 4, a City of Gillette street closure form County 17 received this morning said. Workers are completing utility improvements, which have included replacing a fire hydrant and concrete pavement in the intersection, the...
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Benjamin...
Campbell battalion chief offers 2 fire safety tips after incident Thursday evening
GILLETTE, Wyo. — No one was injured in an incident Campbell County Fire Department responded to at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 27 at a home on Wild Bronc Way, Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said. Fox said firefighters had responded to the report of a possible structure fire at the residence....
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Protection order violation, Oct. 26, Westhills Loop, GPD. A 36-year-old woman called the...
Missing Gillette woman’s family ‘frustrated’ over Hightman’s second continuance
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County judge on Thursday granted a motion to continue the trial for a missing Gillette woman’s fiancé who faces multiple felonies for intellectual and financial crimes against her. The trial for Nathan Hightman — a person of interest in the disappearance of...
New Walk-in Clinic doctor announced at Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. – There’s a new physician at the Walk-in Clinic, Campbell County Health announced Tuesday. Dr. James Griggs joined CCH at the end of September, after making a long-awaited move to the Gillette area from Florida with his family, per an Oct. 25 release. “I kind of...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Oct. 27, Highway 51, GPD. No injuries were reported and no citations...
Hospital maintains no one was fired with APW agreement
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health insists a number of physicians who left in the wake of an agreement with Aligned Providers Wyoming did so of their volition. The agreement in question was officially announced earlier this month and was characterized by CCH as an attempt to strengthen both their emergency department and the organization’s hospitalist program, which will now be staffed by APW.
Missing toddler reunited with her parents, police say
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 3-year-old girl who reportedly wandered off on Dogwood Avenue early this morning has been returned to her parents, police said Friday. The girl was found in Sunflower Park around 5:10 a.m. by a 41-year-old woman who was out for a run on Oct. 28, Gillette Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said.
Prelim set for man accused of endangering child with meth
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a Gillette man accused of drug use and endangering children has been set for Oct. 31, Campbell County court records say. Joshua Whitaker is charged with felony child endangerment as well as multiple misdemeanors for possession and use of controlled substances relating to his Oct. 21 arrest on Westhills Loop, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Over 20 fentanyl pills, meth seized during probation home search
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a woman accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl in a two-week-old baby’s home has been set for Oct. 31, Campbell County court records say. Elaina A. Schreibeis is charged with felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, felony delivery of...
