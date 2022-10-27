Southern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Mendocino Coast; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocin

The following is a press release issued by the Save the Redwood League:. Save the Redwoods League today announced that it has secured an opportunity to purchase a conservation easement on the 3,862-acre Weger Ranch. Weger Ranch shares a 1.25-mile border with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. This conservation easement will enable the League to buffer the old-growth redwoods in the park and expand redwood conservation in this vital corner of the coast redwood range. The property is the sixth-largest individual property and the largest non-industrial private forest in the Big River watershed, offering the League a unique chance to protect a vast, biodiverse redwood forest in the region.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO