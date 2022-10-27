Southern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Mendocino Coast; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocin

Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
travelawaits.com
My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California
The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Sunday dining pop-up in Mendocino, a new restaurant coming to Point Arena, fun food events and more!
MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — We’re entering into one of the busiest times of the year in Mendocino County: the holiday season. But, don’t fret dear reader! You have about a week of respite left before social media is filled with a bombardment of pumpkin pies and turkey recipes. For now, we embrace new dining options, upcoming foodie fundraisers, and more. Here’s the latest food and beverage news!
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Mendocino Lifts Burn Ban Today—Permits Available
The following is a press release issued by CAL FIRE Mendocino:. Effective Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be lifting the burn permit suspension. CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit Chief Luke Kendall is formally canceling the burn...
mendofever.com
Save the Redwoods League Secures Opportunity to Protect 3,862-Acre Weger Ranch in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Save the Redwood League:. Save the Redwoods League today announced that it has secured an opportunity to purchase a conservation easement on the 3,862-acre Weger Ranch. Weger Ranch shares a 1.25-mile border with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. This conservation easement will enable the League to buffer the old-growth redwoods in the park and expand redwood conservation in this vital corner of the coast redwood range. The property is the sixth-largest individual property and the largest non-industrial private forest in the Big River watershed, offering the League a unique chance to protect a vast, biodiverse redwood forest in the region.
mendofever.com
John Redding’s Plan to Build a Modern Hospital on the Mendocino Coast—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
mendofever.com
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
mendofever.com
One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
lakecountybloom.com
“Proud to Be in the Trades” Launches in Kelseyville at Lady Luck Garage
In partnership with Lake Family Resource Center, Lady Luck Ladies and Friends announces the launch of a new charitable program, “Proud to be in the Trades.”. Lady Luck Garage is inviting the community to join them in supporting Lady Luck Ladies & Friends, an “all wheels welcome” car club launching a new charitable program: “Proud to be in the Trades.”
kymkemp.com
Semi Hit Bear on 101 Near Leggett
A semi struck a bear on Hwy 101 south of the small northern Mendocino County town of Leggett about 8:30 p.m. The bear is in both southbound lanes, according to first reports. The semi traveled about a 1/2 mile further south before the driver pulled over. The vehicle is out...
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police
On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
mendofever.com
Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station
An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
mendofever.com
Two Fort Bragg City Council Candidates Drop Out of Race
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Two candidates whose names appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot for Fort Bragg City Council have informed the City’s Elections Official that they are bowing out of the race. Richard Garcia, candidate for one of the four-year seats, and Alberto Aldaco, candidate for the two-year seat, have both stated they no longer intend to seek the position of Councilmember and if elected will not serve. To view a list of candidates and read the candidate statements, please visit the City Elections page.
