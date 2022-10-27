ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 detained in connection with 11 North Hollywood fires

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Jason Lawrence/Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY 2.0)

A greater-alarm fire heavily damaged a vacant building in the North Hollywood area that formerly housed a restaurant, and authorities detained two “persons of interest” in connection with that blaze and 10 other small fires in the area Wednesday.

The structure fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard at about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters doused the flames in just over two hours, and prevented them from spreading to other structures. No injuries were reported.

About 45 minutes after the fire began, the LAFD reported that the building partially collapsed and the firefighting effort shifted to a defensive operation.

“The building sustained heavy damage during an extended period of fire that weakened the structural integrity, causing a substantial collapse,” the LAFD reported.

The building, which formerly housed the Lamplighter Family Restaurant, had been damaged by fire previously, authorities said.

According to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott, two “persons of interest” were quickly detained for questioning in connection with that fire and 10 other small North Hollywood fires that were reported within an hour of the blaze and within an approximate half-mile radius.

A man was seen in handcuffs near the scene. Heavy equipment was sent to the scene to assist firefighters with the overhaul process in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

