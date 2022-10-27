ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Silver Alert: Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona.

Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department.

Cylar is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black hooded jacket, khakis and dress shoes.

The CHP says Cylar may be driving a black 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a California license plate 8B50237.

Anyone who sees Cylar or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

