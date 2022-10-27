MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has just three races remaining to avoid the first winless season of his illustrious Formula One career — a mark that might force other drivers to question if it’s time to get out of the car. Not the seven-time champion. He has struggled all year in an underperforming new Mercedes and there was some speculation that he would retire after his controversial loss of a record eighth F1 title last December to Max Verstappen. Even so, the 37-year-old wants more. Hamilton said ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix that he has started talks with Mercedes on a new multiyear contract. His current contract expires at the end of 2023.

