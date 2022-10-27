Read full article on original website
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Mexican Grand Prix as Max Verstappen holds off Mercedes challenge
Max Verstappen held off the challenge of Mercedes to claim pole position for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix. The newly crowned back-to-back world champion produced a fine final flying lap to finish ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had led the way in the final practice session. Russell said...
mailplus.co.uk
Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name
IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
sporf.com
Lewis Hamilton plays down chances of a race win in 2022 as he reveals F1 future plans
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton played down the chances of Mercedes winning a race in 2022 – but doesn’t expect that to affect his future plans. The British racer just missed out on a Grand Prix victory yet again at the last round in Austin. Hamilton finished second, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtaking him in the closing laps to take the victory.
Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver confirms intention to sign new 'multi-year' contract with team
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he plans to sign a new "multi-year" contract with Mercedes that will see the seven-time world champion race into his forties. The 37-year-old said earlier in his career that he did not envisage racing to such an age, but after losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on two successive drivers' titles, insists Mercedes "have a championship that we need to get back".
ESPN
Wolff: Red Bull's 'reputational damage' a deterrent for rivals breaking cost cap
MEXICO CITY -- Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes the reputational damage Red Bull sustained after breaching Formula One's cost cap last year is a big enough deterrent to stop teams doing the same in the future. Red Bull was fined $7 million and had its aerodynamic testing allowance reduced...
F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
F1 LIVE: George Russell goes fastest in practice at Mexico GP
Red Bull have been fined £6.07m ($7m) by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the agreed penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.Red Bull’s fine is not a reduction...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
Road & Track
For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million
“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
F1 News: Punishment For Red Bull Revealed After Cost Cap Breach Details Released by FIA
This year of F1 has been making plenty of headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year it was rumoured that Red Bull had exceeded the cost cap outlined for the 2021 season. And after the controversial ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it’s no surprise that fans of the sport were furious.
Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for F1 cost cap breach
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaching a budget cap last season and will have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday.
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: George Russell believes as Mercedes eye win
George Russell believes Mercedes have a "reasonable shot" of winning the Mexico City Grand Prix. That might not sound like the most overwhelming level of confidence, but in the context of a season Max Verstappen and Red Bull have taken almost total control of, it is really saying something. This...
Hamilton opens talks with Mercedes on multiyear extension
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has just three races remaining to avoid the first winless season of his illustrious Formula One career — a mark that might force other drivers to question if it’s time to get out of the car. Not the seven-time champion. He has struggled all year in an underperforming new Mercedes and there was some speculation that he would retire after his controversial loss of a record eighth F1 title last December to Max Verstappen. Even so, the 37-year-old wants more. Hamilton said ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix that he has started talks with Mercedes on a new multiyear contract. His current contract expires at the end of 2023.
BBC
Top Speed
BBC
