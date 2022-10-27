ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestige Biopharma Group to Exhibit at CPhI Frankfurt 2022

 3 days ago
Prestige Biopharma group comprised of Prestige Biopharma Limited (950210: KRX) and Prestige Biologics Co., Ltd. (334970: KOSDAQ) is pleased to announce that it will be appearing at CPhI Frankfurt 2022 on 1-3 November at Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006172/en/

The Prestige group will showcase its latest antibody drug pipeline and innovative CDMO service at a large-scale independent booth, which will be located in BioProduction Zone, #91G10. At the booth, clients and visitors are invited to take part in the experience zones and a transparent OLED display will be exhibited to highlight the EU-GMP certified facility and 154,000 liters of global-scale production capacity of Prestige Biologics in South Korea.

“We are excited to provide an inside look into Prestige Biopharma group at CPhI 2022 and are looking forward to having meaningful partner discussions. We will be introducing our capabilities for development and manufacturing of antibody and vaccine therapeutics, to support our partners to bring life-saving medicines to the patient,” said Dr. Michael Ruppert, head of global business development of Prestige Biopharma.

At CPhI Frankfurt 2022, Prestige Biopharma introduces its first-in-class mAb, PBP1510 (INN: ulenistamab) anti-PAUF for pancreatic cancer that recently obtained FDA approval for Phase 1/2a IND and orphan designation from FDA, EMA and Korea MFDS. The company’s rich portfolio of biosimilars in various stages including HD201 trastuzumab under marketing authorization review, HD204 bevacizumab in Phase 3 and PBP1502 adalimumab in Phase 1 and others, is aimed to provide affordable quality medicines to those who need. Prestige’s business also includes alliance vaccine development and production, starting with the partnered commercial production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Together with Prestige Biologics, the Prestige group has full value chain technological capability, from discovery and development to manufacturing. Prestige Biologics is a leading Korean biopharmaceutical CDMO with 154,000 liters of top-notch production facility that provides efficient and high-quality complete solutions to development and manufacturing requirements throughout drug development continuum from the early-stage concept of clinical biopharmaceuticals through to full, global commercialization of products. Prestige Biologics also provides a customized engineering solution called ‘CDEMO’ service and it includes process optimization engineering, productivity enhancement engineering and cost reduction engineering.

Prestige Biopharma group will continue to pursue ‘innovation for life’ in every area which is the group’s business purpose, while ensuring corporate DNA, innovation, efficiency and agility, to ultimately create a difference for humanity.

The Prestige group looks forward to the on-site collaboration with biopharmaceutical partners at CPhI Frankfurt 2022. For more information, please visit www.prestigebio.com.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

