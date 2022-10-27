ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

aisd.net

Citizens Bond Oversight Committee tours Webb Elementary

The Arlington ISD’s Citizens Bond Oversight Committee toured the new Webb Elementary School building to kick off its meeting on Tuesday. The new Webb building is still under construction but is scheduled to open in January. Following the tour, the committee members met in the current Webb library to...
ARLINGTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Officer To Be Remembered Thursday, Private Ceremony to Follow

North Texas police officers, the city of Carrollton, friends and family will gather Thursday to say goodbye to a police officer killed last week while on the job. Carrollton Police Officer Steve Nothem was in his patrol car helping during a DWI investigation on the Bush Turnpike when his vehicle was struck by 82-year-old Philip Parker. Both Nothem and Parker were killed in the collision.
CARROLLTON, TX
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
KELLER, TX
Shorthorn

Western Athletic Conference moves headquarters to Arlington

After months of speculation, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced the Western Athletic Conference is moving its headquarters from Englewood, Colorado, to Arlington, Texas, during a video press conference Thursday. “This is obviously a really good moment for our league to be partnering with the city...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Halloween Events in North Texas

With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
DALLAS, TX
101.9 The Bull

Enter To Win A Family Vacation To Arlington!

Don't you feel that crisp fall air? It's a wonderful time of the year!. That's why we've teamed up with Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau to give give one lucky family a fully loaded, action-packed weekend in the lively city of Arlington, Texas. We went all out! This amazing Autumn...
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown

LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus. A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building. The school and police...
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families

Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
High School Football PRO

Midlothian, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ARLINGTON, TX

