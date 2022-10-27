Read full article on original website
aisd.net
Citizens Bond Oversight Committee tours Webb Elementary
The Arlington ISD’s Citizens Bond Oversight Committee toured the new Webb Elementary School building to kick off its meeting on Tuesday. The new Webb building is still under construction but is scheduled to open in January. Following the tour, the committee members met in the current Webb library to...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Officer To Be Remembered Thursday, Private Ceremony to Follow
North Texas police officers, the city of Carrollton, friends and family will gather Thursday to say goodbye to a police officer killed last week while on the job. Carrollton Police Officer Steve Nothem was in his patrol car helping during a DWI investigation on the Bush Turnpike when his vehicle was struck by 82-year-old Philip Parker. Both Nothem and Parker were killed in the collision.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Alliance Aviation Expo Was Huge In Fort Worth, Texas – Just Plane Nuts
What a weekend, what an air show. This was my first time attending the show at the Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, and other than a little parking confusion, it was a great time for your "Just Plane Nuts" reporter. The full name is the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
Shorthorn
Western Athletic Conference moves headquarters to Arlington
After months of speculation, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced the Western Athletic Conference is moving its headquarters from Englewood, Colorado, to Arlington, Texas, during a video press conference Thursday. “This is obviously a really good moment for our league to be partnering with the city...
dallasexpress.com
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
Enter To Win A Family Vacation To Arlington!
Don't you feel that crisp fall air? It's a wonderful time of the year!. That's why we've teamed up with Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau to give give one lucky family a fully loaded, action-packed weekend in the lively city of Arlington, Texas. We went all out! This amazing Autumn...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Click2Houston.com
Can Democrats in Tarrant County replicate the success they had in 2018 and 2020?
FORT WORTH — Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
fox4news.com
Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus. A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building. The school and police...
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families
Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police corporal killed in Azle house fire remembered as a dedicated community servant
AZLE, Texas - Family members grieving the loss of a retired Haltom City police corporal who died in a fire at his home over the weekend. "We just want the public to know what a committed officer he was." A dedicated community servant, Haltom City Police corporal Tony Miller, 62,...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
Midlothian, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Seguin High School - Arlington football team will have a game with Midlothian Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
