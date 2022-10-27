Read full article on original website
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
"Forever Chemicals" Detected in Waterways Across the U.S. in New Survey
With a nickname like “forever chemicals,” it really shouldn’t be a surprise that PFAS are constantly cropping up anywhere and everywhere. But still, a recent report that detected PFAS chemicals contaminating 83 percent of tested waterways across the U.S. is a cause for concern. Article continues below...
New report finds dangerous chemicals in Ohio oil and gas wells
Oil and gas companies are using potentially harmful "forever" chemicals in Ohio wells and may be hiding others thanks to trade secret laws, according to a study from a physicians group that monitors threats to human health. Over the course of several years, the U.S. EPA provided thousands of documents...
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge
The Biden administration’s approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and preservation of Native American sites has prompted a legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. They contend in a complaint filed Wednesday that the federal government is going back on its word by clearing the way for oil and gas development on federal lands near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. At issue are leases that span more than 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) in northwestern New...
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
Truth About Cars
Automakers Claim They Can’t Comply With Right-to-Repair Laws
The State of Massachusetts' Right-to-Repair law was passed in 2012, laying the foundation for the rest of the United States to begin securing consumer protections that would allow them to work on the products they own. General Motors and Stellantis are now claiming they cannot possibly adhere to the rules and have done nothing to prepare for complying with the law.
maritime-executive.com
Isotopic Tracer Test in Biofuel Demonstrates Accountability for Fuel
As interest grows globally in the maritime industry for the use of biofuels, GoodFuels one of the pioneers in the field reports it has successfully tested the use of isotopic tracers to improve accountability within the marine fuels sector. According to the company, it is the first step toward increasing transparency in the fuel supply chain and providing greater assurance to the customer with a verification tool.
marinelink.com
Idled St. Croix Refinery Risks Explosion, 'Catastrophic' Releases
Equipment corrosion at an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands presents a risk of fire, explosion or other "catastrophic" releases of hazardous substances, U.S. environmental regulators said on Tuesday, after performing an inspection last month. The idled St. Croix refinery, formerly called Limetree Bay, was shut down by the...
The dirty secret behind some ‘clean energy’ offers
As our climate spins out of control, an urgent need exists for clean energy advocates and watchdog organizations to ensure that protecting climate-conscious energy consumers goes hand in hand with efforts to support programs to address the climate crisis. A recent Maryland study published by the Energy Supplier Reform Coalition...
Energy & Environment — Republicans probe oil reserve releases
Republicans examine the Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases, an additional report today raises concerns about climate actions thus far and Shell reports big profits. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk.
seafoodsource.com
USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
Phys.org
Researchers develop a framework to understand water use in beef supply chains from production to consumption
Animal-based products constitute a large portion of the average American's diet, as well as the resources necessary to get them from field to table. But as food systems in the US become more interconnected and complex, what we choose to put on our plates—beef products in particular—often impacts the environment in previously unknown ways.
torquenews.com
Tesla Semi Receives Final EPA Approval: Deliveries Expected Immediately
Light can finally be seen at the end of the tunnel for the Tesla Semi. The electric truck will soon begin deliveries after years of delays: the EPA has already cleared it for circulation and deliveries are expected to begin almost immediately. Although many people think that putting a car...
Only 4.7 Percent of Plastic Was Recycled in the U.S. in 2021, Greenpeace Report Finds
For decades, recycling has been touted as one of the easiest and most important things that individuals can do for the planet. However, many environmentalists and skeptics have found that the plastic recycling industry can be a bit of a scam, leading many to wonder: does plastic get recycled?. Article...
WATE
EPA directs nearly $1B for electric school buses
The EPA on Wednesday announced $965 million in grants for electric school buses, the first of a five-year, $5 billion program for zero-emission school buses. The grants will go to 389 school districts spanning all 50 states, the District of Columbia, several Native American tribes’ lands, and United States territories, the EPA said in a press release, adding that the grants will help these school districts purchase over 2,400 electric buses.
Farmers need certainty over emissions pricing – removing government from the equation might help
The most important part of the government’s proposed agricultural emissions pricing scheme is the price. This may seem obvious – but the government has failed to provide a clear indication of what the price will be and how it will be set. Unfortunately, this uncertainty is already undermining what is otherwise a very good policy proposal. The first casualty of the lack of price certainty seems to have been well-informed public debate. On the one hand, farming advocates have said the pricing scheme will put 20% of sheep and beef farmers out of business. On the other, environmentalists have said it will...
eenews.net
A ‘lean’ team is making sure the climate law doesn’t fail
The sprawling Democratic spending package that became law in August was billed as a turning point for U.S. climate policy. It provides an unprecedented war chest, but the law doesn’t cap carbon emissions as a way to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge to halve greenhouse gases by 2030.
technologynetworks.com
Chemicals Designed To Lock Down Herbicides Go Airborne
“Dicamba drift” — the movement of the herbicide dicamba off crops through the atmosphere — can result in unintentional damage to neighboring plants. To prevent dicamba drift, other chemicals, typically amines, are mixed with dicamba to “lock” it in place and prevent it from volatilizing, or turning into a vapor that more easily moves in the atmosphere.
myscience.org
’There’s no legally mandated exit from fossil fuels...’
Interview with Prof. Jakob Burger, head of the Professorship for Chemical Process Engineering. "There’s no legally mandated exit from fossil fuels..." Researchers at the Green Fuel Center (GFC) on the Technical University of Munich (TUM) Straubing Campus are working on the production of renewable fuels. Prof. Jakob Burger talks about the advantages of these alternative fuels and where they could possibly be put to use.
Agriculture Online
AgriCapture receives carbon credits from the Climate Action Reserve
AgriCapture’s Soil Enrichment Project is the second-ever project to achieve carbon credit issuance for regenerative agricultural practices under the Climate Action Reserve’s (CAR) Soil Enrichment Protocol. Farms will receive carbon credits within one year of completing harvest on 2021 farming activity aimed at sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse...
