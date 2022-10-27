ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said.

The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.

Her name has not been released.

According to Westminster Police Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the girl showed the gun to another student in a restroom around 12:16 p.m. PDT, The Orange County Register reported. No threats were made in connection with the weapon and there were no injuries, Esqueda said.

It was not clear why the girl was at Westminster High School. Fountain Valley High School is located about five miles away, according to the newspaper.

Staff members were alerted and detained the teen, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

