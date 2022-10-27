Read full article on original website
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: October 29 - 30
(KWTX) - Here is a list of ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend before Halloween. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Enjoy!. 7th Annual Silobration: Silobration – Waco & The Heart of Texas. Cameron Park Zoo Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Halloween Scavenger Hunt.
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Army officials say he is 29 years old.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
NICU babies at Women & Infants dress up for Halloween
Some of Rhode Island's tiniest trick-or-treaters have found their perfect costumes for Halloween.
One year later, twin boys still hopeful they'll find a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a special bond that comes with being a twin, like an unspoken language that only the two can speak. For Trey and Tavaris, it's clear they wouldn't be able to get through life without each other. The two are now 14 and still in foster...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 28, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
News Channel 25
Someone in Waco captures $500,000 Texas Lottery jackpot
WACO, Texas — Someone in Waco hit the $500,000 jackpot, according to a tweet this week from the Texas Lottery. No additional details were provided in Thursday's Twitter message, but congrats to who won. 25 News will provide additional details should they become available.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
