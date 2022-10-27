ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: October 29 - 30

(KWTX) - Here is a list of ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend before Halloween. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Enjoy!. 7th Annual Silobration: Silobration – Waco & The Heart of Texas. Cameron Park Zoo Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Halloween Scavenger Hunt.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
News Channel 25

Someone in Waco captures $500,000 Texas Lottery jackpot

