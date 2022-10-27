ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
SULPHUR, OK
davisnewspaper.net

Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree

The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
DAVIS, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK
news9.com

Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.

A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy