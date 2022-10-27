Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
Attorneys Accuse OTA Of Altering ACCESS Oklahoma Documents
Attorneys in Cleveland County who have accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of “acting in bad faith” will be allowed to depose two agency staffers, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Timothy Olsen granted the group’s request to depose Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore, two OTA staffers who posted two...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Families file civil lawsuit against person of interest in case of four murdered Okmulgee men
A lawsuit has been filed by the families of four murdered Oklahoma men.
OSBI: Former principal arrested after fondling student
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
okcfox.com
'She didn't deserve this': Loved ones speak out after Seminole mother found murdered
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — The Seminole community is remembering the life of Kim Switch after she was found murdered on her front porch. Police say her husband, Douglas Switch, is being held without bond and charged with her murder. Kim Switch was a nurse at Okemah Care Center for...
Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student
A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child. Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail. Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12. The OSBI investigation began at the request of...
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree
The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘This is what it’s all about’: Oklahoma wildlife center releases rehabilitated river otters
As the waters of the Canadian river flowed through its reedy banks, four adolescent river otters poured out of their crates, scampered through the marsh and splashed into the muddy water. Against a gentle current, the otters flipped and rolled through the water, diving and dunking, with what can only...
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
Tecumseh PD: Man arrested on drug charges now accused in string of burglaries, rapes after victims ID suspect
The Tecumseh Police Department says a man suspected of raping of two teens in their own homes is now in custody.
okcfox.com
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
news9.com
Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.
A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
Wife of Okmulgee man whose remains were among those found in Deep Fork River last week speaks out
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A grieving Okmulgee woman is trying to explain to her two children why their dad isn’t coming home. Jessica Chastain is speaking out for the first time since Okmulgee Police confirmed her missing husband, Mark Chastain, was among the remains found in Deep Fork River Friday, Oct. 14.
Tecumseh Police Searching For Man Who Attacked 2 Teens, Banged On Doors
Residents in Tecumseh are on edge after two teens were attacked after a night of strange occurrences. Police said a man has been banging on doors and windows in the middle of the night, eventually leading to him attacking the teens at knife point. The knocking occurred between 10 p.m....
Comments / 0