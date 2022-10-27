Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
More sick in New Zealand hepatitis A frozen berry outbreak
An outbreak of hepatitis A in New Zealand linked to imported frozen berries is continuing to grow. There are now 21 hepatitis A infections from eating frozen berries since late June. Seventeen have been linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source of the virus. Nine people have been hospitalized. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was informed by the Ministry of Health of three hepatitis A cases in September.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
foodsafetynews.com
Online food deliveries in Europe are off a bit, but you cannot tell from street traffic
AMERSTERDAM — A recent trip to Europe showed the streets of Krakow, Budapest, and Prague are all very different except for the bicycles making endless food deliveries. Anyone with a food safety mindset has to wonder about the thousands of deliveries in those boxes that are carried by two-wheelers.
foodsafetynews.com
England and Wales see Listeria infection decline
The number of Listeria infections fell in 2020 in England and Wales, according to recently released data. In total, 124 cases of listeriosis were reported in England and Wales in 2020, which is the lowest amount in several years. In 2019, 144 cases were recorded. There were two outbreaks in...
foodsafetynews.com
Ciguatera in Europe project granted follow-up
A project looking at the surveillance and control of ciguatera poisoning in Europe has been given a second edition. A launch meeting for EuroCigua II was attended this past week by representatives of 11 organizations involved in food safety and public health from five European countries. Partners include the Spanish...
foodsafetynews.com
Ethiopian idea wins EatSafe food safety challenge
An idea to improve traditional processing of a staple Ethiopian product has won the top prize in a food safety challenge. The winner was awarded $10,000, and second and third-place winners received $5,000 and $3,000 respectively. In April, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Feed The Future Initiative, EatSafe:...
Comments / 0