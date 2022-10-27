ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elon Musk says he won't cut 75% of Twitter workforce

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Elon Musk, on Wednesday, told Twitter employees he does not intend to slash 75% of the workforce. AP

Elon Musk told weary Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut 75% of the social media platform’s staff, according to a report.

The billionaire denied previous reports that he said he hoped to slash three quarters of Twitter’s workforce during a visit to the company’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the conversation.

Musk reportedly told potential investors in his deal to buy the platform that he planned to remove nearly 75% of the company’s 7,500 workers, the Washington Post reported last Thursday.

In an address to Twitter employees Wednesday, he rebuffed the reported number, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

However, Twitter staffers are still expected to face lay-offs and many fear for their jobs.

Musk made an appearance at Twitter headquarters on Wednesday, days before he is set to finalize the purchase of the company.

Musk is expected to make cuts as part of his takeover of the company after his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is set to close Friday.

During the same visit Wednesday, Musk lugged a literal sink into the California headquarters making a joke video which he then shared on the social media platform.

“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” Musk tweeted alongside the 9-second video.

Earlier in the day, Musk changed his Twitter bio to read “Chief Twit” in a nod to his looming purchase.

The two parties in the deal are ironing out final terms of the transaction ahead of a 5 p.m. ET deadline on Friday.

If the deal closes, it would end a months-long saga in which Musk agreed to purchase Twitter and then flip-flopped on the deal until impending legal action by Twitter made him go back to his original agreement.

