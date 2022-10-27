Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO