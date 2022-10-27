ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust

Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Holt Cat shows off Waco operations

Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Farm-to-table dinner benefits World Hunger Relief

November's science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers

I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Big Boys' Wrecker Service handles all jobs

“Nothing is too big or too small; we do it all,” is the mantra for Big Boys’ Wrecker Service, which transports everything from oversize loads down to go-karts and bicycles. Founded by former McLennan County Sheriff Billy Simons Sr. in September 1984, Big Boys’ Wrecker Service is the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Legacy of Syrian Club of Waco continues with barbecue sauce

Texans love their barbecue. That mouthwatering taste of juicy, slow-smoked meat leaves even the most discriminating eaters weak at the knees. And despite the ongoing debate “to sauce or not to sauce,” many pit masters consider a flavorful barbecue sauce just as essential to the meal as the potato salad, corn on the cob and baked beans. In fact, one might argue that what you put ON the meat is more important than what you serve WITH the meat.
WACO, TX

