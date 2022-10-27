PODCAST: Tanque Verde & Jay Dobyns host Willcox Friday aspiring for region title, first state playoff appearance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Pusch Ridge, Sabino & Benson qualify for 3A state playoffs
Four teams from the six-team 3A South have qualified for the state playoffs with No. 1 Thatcher, No. 3 Pusch Ridge and No. 7 Sabino all hosting first round games Friday and No. 16 Benson traveling to play the top-seeded Eagles. Thatcher (10-0) and Benson (5-5) will play each other...
allsportstucson.com
Tanque Verde in state playoffs for first time, Willcox No. 4 seed in 2A bracket
Tanque Verde has progressed from the depths of high school football in Southern Arizona to now qualifying for its first state playoff appearance in the 16-year history of the school. When Jay Dobyns took over the Hawks in 2020 they were 14-66 in the previous eight seasons. They are 15-8...
allsportstucson.com
No. 7 Willcox runs to 2A San Pedro title behind Pando & Fuentes in rout over No. 15 Tanque Verde
Tanque Verde coach Jay Dobyns and defensive coordinator John Williams know all about a running back playing like a man against boys. They were on Salpointe’s staff when Bijan Robinson was overpowering defenses, making good defensive teams obsolete. They described Willcox running backs Cristian Pando and Ayden Fuentes in...
allsportstucson.com
Canyon del Oro hands Vista Grande loss for Homecoming
CASA GRANDE– Leading up to Friday’s matchup between No. 2 Canyon del Oro and No. 21 Vista Grande, the Dorados had one goal in mind: Maintain their spot in the 4A rankings as the playoffs inch closer. While it was an uncharacteristic game of sorts for the Dorados,...
allsportstucson.com
Catalina Foothills rolls past Rio Rico, 63-29, keeps 4A playoff hopes alive
Catalina Foothills defeated Rio Rico 63-29 on Friday night to win its third-straight game and keep its 4A playoff hopes alive. The No. 23 Falcons (5-3 overall, 3-0 4A Gila) are tied for first place with Walden Grove in the 4A Gila region. Its final two regular season games are against region opponents, Sahuaro (4-4, 2-1) and Walden Grove (6-2, 3-0).
allsportstucson.com
No. 21 Cienega wins tough, gritty battle against No. 25 Desert View
Friday night’s 5A Southern matchup between No. 21 Cienega and No. 25 Desert View was a big night for Desert View High School. Not only was it homecoming, but the Jaguars’ new turf field was ready for play for the first time this season. Desert View has been playing all their games on the road to this point.
allsportstucson.com
Sidewinders Spotlight: Adrian Alvarado
Walden Grove High school graduate Adrian Alvarado has made a lasting impact on the football field since stepping foot on it his sophomore year and trying out for the placekicker position. The decision for the soccer player to become a two-sport athlete was an easy one for him, seeing that...
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts USC-Arizona refs for blatant clock error
USC’s football team had a chance to build on its 17-13 lead against Arizona on Saturday night. Just before halftime, the Trojans were into Wildcats’ territory and while USC was out of time outs, the Trojans seemingly had more than enough time to complete a pass in bounds, get up to the line while the chains were being set and spike the ball. Only, it didn’t quite work out that way.
allsportstucson.com
Mica Mountain’s playoff hopes stay alive with 22-14 win over Pueblo
No. 28 Mica Mountain and No. 25Pueblo High needed wins on Friday to keep hope of making the 4A state playoffs alive. With both teams needing to win out in the regular season, the stage was set for a big-game atmosphere. That is exactly what the fans in attendance witnessed.
Eastern Progress
Photos: A peek at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball practice
The Arizona men's basketball team practiced in the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium on October 28, 2022. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Warns Officials That Using Electronic Voting Machine Tabulators Violates the Law; Cochise County Agrees to Hand Count Ballots
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor and a group of concerned Arizonans have made some progress in their efforts to convince Arizona’s counties to refrain from using electronic voting machine tabulators in the November 8 election. The Cochise County Supervisors (CCBOS) voted two-to-one during a meeting on Monday to conduct a hand count in addition to using the machines, although after a threat from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ State Elections Director Kori Lorick, it may only be a partial hand count.
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
UArizona nursing school shooting: 20 years later
A woman recounts her experience during the University of Arizona nursing school shooting in October 2002.
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
Comments / 0