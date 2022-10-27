An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - off the coast of Central America https://t.co/TUhPcL2d7J— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)...

13 DAYS AGO